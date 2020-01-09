How to Watch ‘Undercover Boss’ New Season 9 Episodes Online

Season nine of Undercover Boss premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. Each week, a different company leader will go undercover to get a real look at their operation, the kind of look they might not be able to get if they just visited parts of their company without a disguise.

Undercover Boss Season 9 Preview

Season 9 of Undercover Boss begins airing on January 8, 2020. It will air each Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access. The show follows bosses as they go undercover as entry-level employees at their companies. The bosses chat with workers, do the work themselves and then, often, give out bonuses to certain workers and come up with ways to fix the issues they find within the company. This season features a variety of companies including restaurants, waste disposal and ice cream companies.

Episode one will feature Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, a sports bar and restaurant owned by Brian Landry and NFL Super Bowl champion Drew Brees. The episode sees Landry and Brees don disguises and visit two separate locations of the family-friendly sports bar. Brees has one of the most recognizable faces in New Orleans, so he has to work extra hard to make sure no one in the company recognizes him while on this mission. Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar currently has 33 locations across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and North Carolina. Episode one airs Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Season nine episode two will feature Anytime Fitness. In the episode, Stacy Anderson, the brand president of Anytime Fitness takes on a set of undercover missions in order to make sure the gyms are operating in tip-top shape. She also works out with a “fanatically clean gym manager.” Anytime Fitness has locations in all 50 states, 35 countries and on all seven continents. Anderson has been with the company since 2016. The Anytime Fitness episode of Undercover Boss airs Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode three will see the owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, Scott Fisher, going undercover to figure out where the stress points are within his company. The episode follows Fischer as he tries to navigate being undercover while employees’ suspicions grow. Fischer’s family acquired the company in 2012. This episode will premiere Wednesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

The last episode that we know the company for at the time of writing is episode four. Alan S. McKim, chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors will go undercover to see where his company needs help. He’ll spend time in a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at an oil refinery. Clean Harbors is an environmental and industrial service provider; it is the largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America and is a recognized leader in environmental emergency response services. Episode four will air Wednesday, January 29 at 8 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access.

