Williams vs Rosario Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Julian Williams will put his WBA, IBF, and IBO titles on the line against challenger Jeison Rosario on Saturday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The televised portion of the fight card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Williams vs Rosario on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Williams vs Rosario live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Williams vs Rosario on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Williams vs Rosario on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Williams vs Rosario Preview

Williams (27-1-1, 16 KOs, with one no decision) claimed his trio of titles in May, when he took them from Jarret Hurd via unanimous decision.

“I’ll never take it for granted because I waited so long and I finally accomplished a dream,” the 29-year-old recently told ESPN of claiming his belts. “I snapped out of [celebrating] when I got back home. Now I got to get better and improve on certain things to hold these titles now. A lot of people are coming after me.”

The Philadelphia native has fought professionally in his hometown twice before, besting Antonio Chaves in Williams’ pro debut in May 2010, then topping Eberto Medina there almost 17 months later.

“I’m just coming to do my job and coming there to win,” Williams said, per ESPN. “I don’t know how it’s gonna look. I don’t [know] if it’s gonna be cute or pretty or ugly, but I’m coming to win and I’m going to win. I’m coming to do a job. It’s not a party for me. It may be a party for everybody else because they get to see me fight at home in a big homecoming fight, but it’s not a party to me. It’s business for me.

“I try to just block myself from the world, especially with a hometown fight. People are pulling you 50 different ways, tickets, asking me stupid questions. It’s crazy, so I just try to block myself from the world.”

Saturday will mark Rosario’s (19-1-1, 13 KOs) first title fight. He suffered his first and only defeat in April 2017, falling to Nathaniel Gillimore by way of sixth-round TKO. The 24-year-old Dominican has fought seven times since then, with six victories and a draw with Mark Anthony Hernandez.

“When I had my loss, that was when my career really started,” Rosario said Thursday, according to East Side Boxing. “That was a different stage of my career. I’ve gotten better and better and this fight is really the first time I’ve had a full training camp for a fight. I’m excited to show everyone my improvements.

“I’m coming for war. That’s my mentality. I don’t have a prediction. I’m going to give it my best and give everyone a war. At the end of the day, I’ll have my hand raised.

“I had a great training camp and I’ve worked hard from even before we knew we had this fight. I knew that one day my opportunity would come. This is what we’ve waited for.”