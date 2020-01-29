How to Watch West Virginia vs Texas Tech Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team will host the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 play on Wednesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many Big 12 games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch West Virginia vs Texas Tech live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

West Virginia vs Texas Tech Preview

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in conference play, sitting behind the Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (6-1). On Saturday, they improved to 16-3 overall with a 74-51 home beatdown of the Missouri Tigers in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The victory propelled West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins into a tie with Adolph Rupp on the Division I all-time wins list, at 876.

“My dad is one of the winningest coaches in the history of Ohio high school and they used to say, ‘That was win number whatever’, and his response always was ‘That just means I’m old,” Huggins said, according to The Associated Press. “I have never been caught up in that. I’m more caught up in we’re 16-3 and we need to be about 29-3.”

The Mountaineers built a 20-6 lead across game’s first eight minutes, but struggled to score for the remainder of the half, carrying a 24-23 advantage into the midway break.

“We got careless with the ball and loose with the ball,” Huggins said, according to 247Sports. “We went through the motions and didn’t play with the intensity we needed to and normally do play with.”

West Virginia held Mizzou to paltry 15-of-53 (28.3%) shooting from the field and 7-of-26 (26.9%) shooting from distance, helping the Tigers to 16 turnovers.

Mountaineers guards Jermaine Haley and Miles McBride scored 15 apiece to lead the team. Haley went 4-of-7 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, adding 9 rebounds and a game-high 3 steals. McBride came off the bench to shoot 7-of-11 from the floor.

“Jermaine is a hard matchup for virtually anyone we play against,” Huggins said, per 247Sports. “He’s a legit 6-foot-7. He handles the ball. He can pass the ball. He can play with his back to the basket.”

The Red Raiders lost twice last week to slip out of the AP’s top 25. Then ranked No. 18, they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 65-54 on the road on Jan. 28 to drop to 3-3 in Big 12 play. Four days later, they suffered a 76-74 overtime defeat to the then-No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, falling to 12-7 on the season.

Texas Tech trailed by 10 in the second half against Kentucky. Guard Kyler Edwards led the Red Raiders with 18 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and grabbing 7 rebounds.

“We’re not into moral victories around here,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said, per AP. “Just a couple of months ago we were playing for the national championship. We expected to win the game, but congratulate Kentucky, played with a lot of poise, they were the more aggressive team in overtime.”