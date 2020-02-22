How to Watch Dallas vs Seattle XFL Online Without Cable

The Dallas Renegades (1-1) will head to CenturyLink Field to face the Seattle Dragons (1-1) Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Dallas Renegades vs Seattle Dragons Preview

For the Renegades, quarterback Landry Jones made his first start last week and had mixed results. Jones missed the first game of the season and much of the practice time leading up to it due to injury, and it took him a while to get going.

“I was pretty nervous,” Jones said after his first win as a starting quarterback for Dallas last week. “You wish you would have got a full training camp. You wish you would have gotten more practice. I’ve never been injured like that, then having one week of practice and going straight to a game. I’ve always felt like I’ve been prepared. So, I was pretty nervous about it.”

Jones and company escaped with a victory last week against the Los Angeles Wildcats depite the nerves, so it will be interesting to see how much he settles down this week. Jones threw for 305 yards and a touchdown while also tossing two picks. He was still shaking off some rust throughout the game, but his 305 yards passing is the highest single-game total in the XFL so far.

On defense, Dallas has been stout. The Renegades are giving up just 16.5 points a game, and they have two sacks and a forced fumble on the season. If Jones can get the offense rolling, the defense should play well if they get a lead.

As for Seattle, quarterback Brandon Silvers may be on thin ice in this one. Silvers has 154 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on his first two starts, but it’s his completion percentage has been a huge problem. He has completed just 48 percent of his passes this season, and there’s a good chance backup B.J. Daniels sees more playing time if Silvers continues to struggle.

On the other side of the ball, the Dragons have allowed 20 points a game, which isn’t bad, but they have not been lighting it up on defense, either. Seattle has been opportunistic at times — the team has 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a defensive score so far this season — but they’ll need to buckle down in the trenches, and be better on third down.

Last week, the Dragons’ defense allowed Tampa Bay to convert 9-of-17 third downs, and they’ll need to be better on important downs against the Renegades. If they can get to Landry Jones and keep him running and uncomfortable most of the game, the Dragons have a good shot at winning this one.