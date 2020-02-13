How to Watch Daytona Duels 2020 Online Without Cable

The two duels of Daytona will take place Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Both the first (7 p.m. ET start time) and second duel (8:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Duels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Duels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the races on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Duels on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Duels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Duels live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Duels at Daytona 2020 Preview

The back-to-back races will determine the starting order of the Daytona 500. Duel No. 1 will have a total of 22 cars in it, while Duel No. 2. will feature 21 cars competing. Each duel is 150-miles and/or 60 laps, with each driver making at least one pit stop. There are no stages in the duels.

The point system works as follows: the top 10 drivers and finishers of each duel will earn championship points, with the winner of each duel getting 10 points, the second place drivers earning nine points, the third place drivers getting eight points, etc. on down to the 10th place finishers getting one point.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (46.253) and Alex Bowman (46.305) won their respective poles with their qualifying times last weekend, and will start on the pole, with Stenhouse in the first duel and Bowman in the second.

There will be four open spots for cars that have not qualified for the race yet. Daniel Suarez, Reed Sorenson, Justin Haley, Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley, Brendan Gaughan and Timmy Hill will all be competing for those spots, with the four best times getting the four remaining slots.

Duel No. 1 will feature the following drivers:

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 2. Chase Elliott #9 3. Denny Hamlin #11 4. Aric Almirola #10 5. Christopher Bell #95 6. Joey Logano #22 7. Clint Bowyer #14 8. Ryan Newman #6 9. Ryan Preece #37 10. Chris Buescher #17 11. Martin Truex Jr. #19 12. Brad Keselowski #2 13. John Hunter Nemechek #38 14. Ryan Blaney #12 15. Austin Dillon #3 16. Justin Haley #16 17. Bubba Wallace #43 18. Reed Sorenson #27 19. Daniel Suarez #96 20. Quin Houff #00 21. Chad Finchum #49 22. Joey Gase #51

Duel No. 2 will feature the following: