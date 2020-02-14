How to Watch Denver vs North Dakota Hockey: Live Stream & TV Info

The No. 1 North Dakota Fighting Hawks hockey team will host the No. 6 Denver Pioneers for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Denver vs North Dakota Preview

Each side is coming off a two-week layoff.

North Dakota swept a two-game set with the Colorado College Tigers at home their last time out, riding a third-period tally from forward Shane Pinto to a 1-0 victory on Jan. 31 before pounding their foes 8-1 a day later. They improved to 21-3-3 overall and 12-2-2 in NCHC play.

Hawks forward Jordan Kawaguchi, who assisted on Pinto’s game-winner in the series opener, found the back of the net twice and added another assist in the Saturday blowout.

UND head coach Brad Berry deployed the forward trio of Mark Senden, Cole Smith, and Gavin Hain against Colorado College’s top line — Nick Halloran, Chris Wilkie, and Troy Conzo — in the second tilt. The three Tigers finished a combined minus-11.

“Watching them every night, every time you touch the puck, you get hit,” Kawaguchi said of Senden, Smith, and Hain, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “You don’t have time and space. They’re a workhorse line. Those three together are so unbelievable. I wouldn’t want to play against them.”

Smith got the scoring started with a power-play strike about five minutes into the contest. Senden put the Hawks up 6-0 late in the second period.

Hain left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period and didn’t return. Berry promoted forward Harrison Blaisdell from the fourth line to play alongside Senden and Smith, and the freshman rewarded his coach with an assist on Senden’s goal.

“He’s got a little bit of that Senden, Smitty mentality,” UND head coach Brad Berry said, per the Grand Forks Herald. “He was on that line earlier this year. He’s bounced around on a few different lines. He’s a guy who has a motor, and he takes away time and space. He made some really good plays tonight.”

That same weekend, Denver got swept by the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in a two-game set at home, falling to 17-6-5 at home and 7-5-4 in NCHC play.

The Pioneers erased a pair of one-goal deficits before falling 3-2 on Jan. 31, then surrendered a trio of goals in the third period of a 4-1 defeat a day later.

“They raised their level of intensity from last night to tonight and unfortunately we weren’t able to maintain our level of intensity that we had last night,” Denver head coach David Carle said after the Feb. 1 loss, according to the school’s athletics department website. “I felt like we had much better intensity last night, we were jumping and going. Give credit to them, they adjusted and they were the better team tonight. They deserved to win the hockey game.”