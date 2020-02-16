How to Watch ‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

NBC’s crime dramedy Good Girls, starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta as three suburban moms who rob a grocery store and then start spiraling into a life of crime, is returning for its third season on Sunday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Good Girls on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Good Girls on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Good Girls on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have Season 3 episodes of Good Girls available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Good Girls on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Preview

GOOD GIRLS, SEASON 3 | Official TrailerBeth, Ruby and Annie are back in business, and this time, cash is queen. Season 3 of Good Girls premieres Sunday, February 16 at 10/9c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCGoodGirlsSub » Good Girls Premieres Sunday, February 16 10/9c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: https://www.nbc.com/good-girls/episodes GOOD GIRLS ON SOCIAL: Like Good Girls on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NBCGoodGirls Follow Good Girls on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBCGoodGirls Find Good Girls on Tumblr: https://nbcgoodgirls.tumblr.com/ Follow Good Girls on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbcgoodgirls/ Good Girls is a comedic drama about three tired moms who decide it's time to stick up for themselves, starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. Find Good Girls trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT GOOD GIRLS When we last saw Beth, she had just shot Rio as he was beating up Agent Turner. Now that he's out of the picture, she's ready to run the game and stay in control. The women take on seemingly innocent jobs – Beth in a stationary store, Ruby in a nail salon and Annie as a valet – each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise. What happens as they expand their operation will have a ripple effect with their families. Meanwhile, Stan's taken a job in security at a strip club and Dean is working sales at a spa company. From Executive Producer Jenna Bans ("Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal") comes the third season of this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma & Louise" with a bit of "Breaking Bad." The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. GOOD GIRLS, SEASON 3 | Official Trailer https://youtu.be/o_74HiaTxQw Good Girls http://www.youtube.com/NBCGoodGirls 2020-01-30T18:59:46.000Z

When we last saw Beth (Hendricks), Annie (Whitman) and Ruby (Retta), they were trying to extricate themselves from murder charges because Boomer (David Hornsby) was actually alive, but he wouldn’t agree to reveal himself to the cops unless they paid him a large sum of money. But his grandmother Marion (June Squibb), who has always had a soft spot for Annie, told him to turn himself in without the money and he did so.

Meanwhile, Rio (Manny Montana) kidnapped Agent Turner (James Lesure) and ordered Beth to kill him, but Beth turned the gun on Rio instead and shot him multiple times before fleeing. Turner only agreed to call 911 for Rio if Rio would agree to “owe him one.” Later that night, Beth introduced a new money-laundering scheme to Ruby and Annie that they could do without Rio’s help.

When the show returns, Beth is struggling with her guilt over Rio’s death, though don’t be so sure that Rio is actually dead. But she feels so guilty about it that she befriends his baby mama, a woman named Rhea who is played by Orange Is the New Black alum Jackie Cruz. That seems… unwise and the other ladies are none too happy with Beth’s new BFF.

As series creator Jenna Bans tells TVLine, “When the other girls find out about Rhea’s past, they question Beth’s motives for befriending her.”

But the women are ready to go it alone with their criminal enterprise, though they are definitely in for a few surprises about how hard it is to actually be a successful money-launderer. Part of their new plan involves bringing in another accomplice, played by House Charlyne Yi. She plays a “quirky artist” with “mildly impaired social skills.”

Meanwhile, Dean (Matthew Lillard) is having a hard time at the car dealership because he has to do things differently now that it’s no longer a front for criminal activities, and Ruby and Stan (Reno Wilson) are also embarking on a new business venture.

And finally, in a fun bit of stunt casting, rapper Megan Thee Stallion as Onyx, a “super sassy … rule-breaker” who is “doing things she has no business doing,” the musician tells Shadow and Act.

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Is CBS All Access Show ‘Interrogation’ Based on a Real Case?