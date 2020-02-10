How to Watch Homeland Season 8 Online

Homeland Season 8 | Official Trailer 2 | SHOWTIMEWitness the end of an era. Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. The final season premieres on February 9 at 9/8c. #Homeland Subscribe to the Homeland YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/ogYPuM Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get More Homeland: Follow: http://www.twitter.com/sho_homeland Like: http://www.facebook.com/HomelandOnShowtime/ Shop: http://sho.com/store_yt_homeland Website: http://www.sho.com/homeland Homeland is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn. You won't be able to turn away from this gripping, emotional thriller in which nothing short of the fate of our nation is at stake. 2020-01-13T17:16:15.000Z

Tonight, the 8th and final season of Homeland will kick off at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Homeland Season 8 Preview

*Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of the show.

Tonight’s episode is titled Deception Indicated. It will show Carrie in Germany, where she will spend time recovering from the mission that took place in the final episode of Season 7. The first episode will open with Carrie in isolation after her imprisonment. She’s been given all the details, but still, her memory is missing huge chunks of time, which is making her colleagues suspicious of her.

Interestingly enough, the decision to end the series after Season 8 was made years ago. Executive producer Alex Gansa tells TVLine, “The decision to end it after the eighth season happened after the fifth season… [there was ] a huge financial incentive to keep the show going,” he said. “The show was incredibly profitable for everybody. But we also didn’t want it to outstay its welcome.”

Both Claire Danes (Carrie) and Mandy Patinkin (Saul) were instrumental in the decision to end the show after eight seasons. It’s worth noting that seasons six and seven were filmed in the US, and the show will have been off the air for nearly two years by the time it returns on Sunday.

EP Howard Gordon comments on how things have come full circle season, explaining that this season mirrors the first in many ways. He tells TV Line, “There is a symmetry to this season, in that it bookends the essential premise of the first season, which was Brody’s patriotism, and is he a traitor? And this year, it’s Carrie who, after her long captivity and the deprivation of her meds, winds up coming back, and people think she certainly isn’t who she was, and may even have allegiances based on her time in Russia.”

And as feels right, the relationship at the center of the drama will still be Carrie and Saul. Gansa shares, “Homeland was really created as a meditation upon the Saul and Carrie relationship. That is, the mentor and the protégé… That’s really the centerpiece of Season 8.”

In their review of the first four episodes, Indiewire writes, “… just know the following four episodes are solid if not spectacular, intriguing but unsurprising.”

The first two episodes of the final season are directed and executive produced by Lesli Linka Glatter.

In summing up their review, Indiewire writes, “… there are purposeful pieces in place, running a circuitous yet skeptical mission. What may seem impossible now may not in a few months — that’s what “Homeland” would have us believe, and so far, it’s worth going along one more time.”

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.

