How to Watch Indiana vs Michigan Basketball Online Without Cable

Michigan (15-9, 6-7) will look to maintain its streak of dominance over Indiana (16-8, 6-7) as the Big 10 opponents clash on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Indiana vs Michigan Preview

After a narrow loss to rival Ohio State, Michigan has bounced back with two nice victories against Michigan State and most recently Northwestern in a blowout 79-54. The 25-point victory over the Wildcats was the largest for the Wolverines since the New Year.

Northwestern didn’t go away easily, nearly cutting Michigan’s lead to single-digits with seven minutes left. However, some big plays down the stretch from the Wolverines’ playmakers sealed the dealing, including a momentum-killing 3-pointer by Eli Brooks as part of his 18-point night.

“That was huge,” Howard told The Detroit News of Brooks’ shot. “Northwestern made a run back in the game because we didn’t handle it the right way. I was very disappointed in our group. I thought some of the passes that we made were uncharacteristic. I thought at certain moments of the game where they were making a run we were too causal.

“Eli made that 3 when we were struggling to score but more importantly struggling to make a play. The 3 was huge. It gave us that momentum that we needed.”

Michigan is just 6-7 in Big 10 play, but junior forward Isaiah Livers feels the momentum shifting in the Wolverines’ favor.

“I hate to say it — it’s always that Michigan tradition of Michigan being that second-half-of-a-season team where they go on a run,” Livers said. “I hate it, but I have to love it because it’s definitely going to help us make our run for the Big Ten tournament and try to punch that ticket to March Madness.”

Indiana was able to snap a nasty four-game skid against No. 21 Iowa in their last game, beating the Hawkeyes 89-77. Devonte Green had 27 points in the win and three other Hoosier players were in double-figures.

“I thought our defense in the first half triggered offense,” Indiana coach Archie Miller told Sports Illustrated’s HoosiersNow. “And I also thought Devonte stepped up and obviously really got cooking there for a brief stretch and really gave us a shot in the arm, which is hopefully what a senior likes to do down the stretch is be ready to go.

“But we had a lot of contributions, and we’re going to enjoy it. This league is absolutely brutal. What it feels like game in and game out, to just be able to go against these type of players and coaches, it’s hard. And to get one feels great. I’m proud of our guys.”

Michigan is an eight-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 138 points.