Kansas State vs TCU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The TCU Horned Frogs (13-11) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (9-15) Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including many Big 12 games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Kansas State vs TCU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Kansas State vs TCU Preview

The Horned Frogs have lost six in a row, and are desperate to stop the bleeding. In their last game, TCU got walloped by No. 24 Texas Tech, 88-42, in what was their second-worst offensive showing so far this season. Guard Desmond Bane leads the Horned Frogs in scoring, averaging 16 points a game. Bane is one of three Texas Christian players scoring in double figures, along with RJ Nembhard (12 points a game) and center Kevin Samuel (10.4 points per game).

TCU has been lackluster on offense this year, averaging just 65.7 points per contest, which is third-to-last in the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs have been slightly better defensively, giving up 64.5 points a game, seventh in the Big 12. Texas Christian needs to improve on its free throw shooting as a team, however. They are currently ranked last in the conference, making just 62.3 percent of their shots from the charity stripe.

As for the Wildcats, they’re also trying to stop a losing skid of their own. Kansas State has dropped four straight, with its most recent loss coming at the hands of Oklahoma State, 64-59. Junior guard Mike McGuirl stepped up in that one, leading the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. McGuirl averages 7 points a game, and his emergence the second half of the season has to be encouraging for the Wildcats moving forward.

Kansas State is averaging 64.8 points a game, which is second-to-last in the Big 12. Forward Xavier Sneed leads the team in scoring, netting 14.2 points a contest. Guard Cartier Diarra is the only other player on the team scoring more than 10+ points a game, averaging 13.3 points a game.

On defense, the Wildcats are allowing 64.3 points per contest, which is sixth in the Big 12. They have shown flashes of solid play, leading the conference in steals, snagging over eight per game, but it’s on offense where they seem to be hurting most. They are the worst shooting team in the conference, making just 41.2 percent of their field goals.

The last time the Wildcats and Horned Frogs faced off was on January 7. TCU won that game, although it was a close one, 59-57. This game could go down to the wire, as well.