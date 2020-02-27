Lakers vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The best team in the Western Conference is set to take on the worst as the Los Angeles Lakers (44-12) hit the road to see the Golden State Warriors (12-46) on Thursday at Chase Center.

Lakers vs Warriors Preview

The Lakers have won six games in a row — including four out of the All-Star break — and have the inside route for the top seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers’ latest victory came against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, riding 40 points from LeBron James in the 118-109 victory.

“He’s playing exceptional basketball,” James said following the game, which was his first against Williamson, this year’s top pick. “I think his game is going to get better and better, just having that experience. I think today’s game is the perfect fit for his game. The high pace, the way they play, it fits his game. … It works perfectly, and our game is so many possessions now, so much space, it’s perfect for his game, so he’s doing exceptionally well with that.”

James is sitting out of Thursday’s matchup against with a sore groin, but it’s not expected to be anything major. The game with the Warriors is just a good spot for James to get some rest if he’s not feeling 100 percent. He’s averaging averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.

James’ fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis is listed as probable, but is expected to be a go against Golden State.

There hasn’t been much for the Warriors to cheer about this season, but the return of Stephen Curry to the lineup from a broken hand has been a beacon of hope. The two-time MVP is expected to return Sunday, but head coach Steve Kerr threw some cold water on that idea.

“He’s only scrimmaged twice,” Kerr told CBS Sports this week. “In fact, I think he needs more. We’ll see how it all plays out. … Nothing’s official. He’ll play when he’s ready.

“That (Sunday return) date has been something that’s for sure on Steph’s mind,” Kerr added. “That’s when he wants to play, and he will when we all feel he’s ready to go. I think he needs some more scrimmage time. We don’t have much of an opportunity to do that given all of the games.”

There’s a thought that the Warriors should just have Curry sit out the rest of the season, considering they are firmly in the driver’s seat for the top pick in the draft. But having Curry gain some chemistry with the newly-acquired Andrew Wiggins could be key for the Warriors moving forward.

Even without LeBron, the Lakers are a 10-point favorite for the matchup against the Warriors.