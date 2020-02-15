Minnesota vs Iowa Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will host the No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten action on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Iowa on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Minnesota vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes crushed the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines 27-9 on the road their last time out, improving to 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in conference action.

Iowa won all but two matches: Hawkeyes heavyweight Tony Cassioppi, ranked No. 3 in the weight class by InterMat, suffered his first defeat of the season, getting pinned by No. 2 Mason Parris in 4:31, and 133-pounder Paul Glynn dropped a 7-5 decision to Joey Silva.

“Heavyweight got away from us,” Hawkeyes head coach Tom Brands said after the Feb. 8 victory, according to The Daily Iowan. “We were trading blows with him and got into a position where we just don’t want to be. We have to get better at our finishes. That match ended up lopsided, but it wasn’t lopsided.”

The Hawkeyes can clinch an outright Big Ten regular season title with a victory over the Golden Gophers or a No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes earlier in the day. If the Nittany Lions win and Iowa loses, the programs split the conference championship.

“[Winning the Big Ten] is a definite big goal, big step,” Iowa 149-pounder Pat Lugo said, per The Daily Iowan. “Bigger fish to fry is the [NCAA] National Tournament. No one remembers the Big Ten champion. They remember the national champion, so that’s definitely the main goal, but we want both.”

Lugo, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, is slated to meet No. 7 Brayton Lee on Saturday, in one of four possible matches between foes ranked in their division’s top 10: Cassioppi will likely meet heavyweight No. 1 Gable Steveson; Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, the top-ranker wrestler at 174 pounds, should take on No. 8 Devin Skatzka; and 141-pounder Max Murin, ranked No. 9, is expected to square off with Minnesota’s Mitch McKee, No. 4.

The Gophers fell to the Nittany Lions 31-10 on Sunday to slip to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten action.

Lee, a freshman, earned a 7-5 victory over No. 17 Jarod Verkleeren despite trailing 3-0 after two periods.

“[Lee]’s been a leader for the guys and wrestled a really solid season,” Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum said, according to the Minnesota Daily. “He’s a guy that’s just thinking more about wrestling versus winning and losing. I think that’s just a really good mindset.”

Projected Lineups

Iowa vs Minnesota

125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (13-0) vs No. 13 Patrick McKee (17-6)

133 pounds: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (12-2) OR Paul Glynn vs (4-3) vs Jake Gilva (6-8) OR Boo Dryden (8-4)

141 pounds: No. 9 Max Murin (10-1) OR Carter Happel (8-5) vs No. 4 Mitch McKee (22-4)

149 pounds: No. 2 Pat Lugo (16-1) vs No. 7 Brayton Lee (21-3)

157 pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (14-2) vs Ryan Thomas (11-6)

165 pounds: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (15-1) vs Bailee O’Reilly (20-8)

174 pounds: No. 1 (11-0) vs No. 8 Devin Skatzka (24-7) OR Jake Allar (1-2)

184 pounds: No. 9 Abe Assad (19-5) OR Cash Wilcke (12-3) vs Owen Webster (19-8)

197 pounds: No. 6 Jacob Warner (13-3) vs Hunter Ritter (19-6) OR Garrett Joles (9-11)

Heavyweight: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (15-1) vs No. 1 Gable Steveson (10-0)