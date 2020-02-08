MSU vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Michigan State will look to run its win streak over rival Michigan to five as the in-state rivals meet up on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox.

MSU vs Michigan Preview

It’s always an event when Michigan State and Michigan meet up, but neither team is exactly thriving as they head into their second matchup of the season.

Michigan has gone 2-7 over its last nine games, and more questions have been about off-court transgressions and injuries than the basketball their playing on the court.

It came to light this week that star Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson was driving a car belonging to the family of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel when he crashed into a pole in Ann Arbor. He then lied to police both about his name and said he wasn’t driving the vehicle.

“When I heard about the crash, he hit a pole,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said. “I was worried about his safety, his health. Because when you hear things like that, the first thing that goes out is my heart goes to the person who’s involved in it and ‘what is their state?’ And praying to God they didn’t hurt themselves.”

Howard suspended Simpson following the crash, but he said it was just for curfew violation.

“Being out that time of the evening is not acceptable. We all have those types of rules we have to abide by. That was something I was not happy with at all whatsoever. I felt it was important that no matter who you are, if you’re my best player or 15th player, that there are rules you have to respect.”

Michigan is also dealing with the injury of Isaiah Livers, who’s status is uncertain for the rivalry matchup.

Michigan State beat Michigan 87-69 in their first matchup of the season, but haven’t been playing the best brand of basketball, dropping their last two consecutively. The latest was a 75-70 loss to Penn State and the criticism following the game set Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo off.

“We’re still 16-7, we’re not 5-20,” Izzo said. “It’s despicable some of the things that have gone out there to some of our guys who have given more to this place than most of those alums or people who are sitting behind a chicken keyboard. … I get paid a lot of money so take your shots at me. Don’t take them at a kid who’s a 3.7 student who’s given more to this university than most of those people have.”

Michigan State is a two-point road favorite for the game, which features a total of 142.5.