How to Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2020 Online Without Cable

Some of the NBA’s best athletes will be on the court as All-Star weekend revs up to full force with a series of skill-based competitions on Saturday from Chicago.

The events (in order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest) begin at 8 p.m. ET and will all be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday Night on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TNT is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday Night on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include TNT. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday Night on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Both of Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” (32 channels) and “Sling Blue” (47 channels) packages come with TNT. They both cost $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with TNT if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch All-Star Saturday Night on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

TNT is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of All-Star Saturday Night on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Preview

The All-Star game might not be until Sunday, but there will be lot for NBA fans to be excited about on Saturday between the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The Skills Challenge kicks things off with a competition that tests ball-handling, passing and shooting ability. There’s a diverse field of competitors that includes speedy guards and talented big men. Here’s the list of competitors:

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Patrick Beverley, LA

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Tatum is the defending champion in the event. Odds Shark lists Dinwiddie as the favorite to repeat at +375, followed by Middleton at +400. Tatum is +475 to repeat as the champion.

Next up will be the always entertaining, 3-Point Contest, which will feature the sharpest shooters in the NBA. Here’s the field:

Davis Bertans, Washington

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte

Joe Harris, Brooklyn

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Duncan Robinson, Miami

Trae Young, Atlanta

Robinson and Young are co-favorites at +400 to win. They’re followed by Bertans at +425 and Harris — the defending champion — is +475. There’s a new wrinkle to the event with the MTN DEW Zone, which is located six feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball. It is worth three points and can change the tide of a round.

The final event of the night is the most notable. The dunk contest has long been a highlight of All-Star weekend as an opportunity to showcase some of the most explosive rim-rattlers the league has to offer. This year’s crew of dunkers includes:

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee

Aaron Gordon, Orlando

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

Derrick Jones Jr. (+135) and Aaron Gordon (+140) are the favorites, while Connaughton (+400) and Howard (+450) are fairly big underdogs.

Howard’s inclusion in the contest is part of his journey back into the good graces of the NBA. He’s thrived as a role player with the Los Angeles Lakers, his fifth team in five seasons. Howard said that Kobe Bryant had agreed to help him before his death.

“For me, it’s super sad because I really wanted to tell him how much I appreciate everything he’s done, all the things he’s said,” Howard told CBS. “Even at the time that we were on the same team, we didn’t understand each other.”