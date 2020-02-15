NBA Skills Challenge 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The NBA’s best have assembled in Chicago and the weekend gets revved up with All-Star Saturday. The opening event will be the Skills Challenge, while takes players through an obstacle course that tests ball handling, passing and shooting.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

2020 NBA Skills Challenge Preview

The All-Star game isn’t until Sunday, but there will be lot for NBA fans to be excited about on Saturday between the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The Skills Challenge kicks things off with a competition that tests ball-handling, passing and shooting ability. There’s a diverse field of competitors that includes speedy guards and talented big men. Here’s the list of competitors:

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Patrick Beverley, LA

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Jayson Tatum, Boston

There are eight competitors and whoever wins their heat moves on.

Tatum is the defending champion in the event. Odds Shark lists Dinwiddie as the favorite to repeat at +375, followed by Middleton at +400. Tatum is +475 to repeat as the champion. A forward or center has won the event the past three years: Karl-Anthony Towns winning it in 2016, Kristaps Porzingis in 2017 and Tatum in 2019.

Tatum had a funny response when asked on the TNT broadcast earlier this week about his plan for the event.

“I’m going to get a win on Saturday and then I’m going to retire from the skills competition,” Tatum told Allie LaForce.

Tatum won in thrilling fashion last year, banking in a half-court shot to stun Trae Young.

“The previous two rounds, the guy was ahead of me,” Tatum said after the victory. “Figured I’d let him get a shot attempt so I could get closer to the 3-point line. I didn’t want to give Trae a chance. I honestly didn’t know I was going to hit the shot, but I had to give myself a chance, throw it up there, and it worked out for the best.”

Dwyane Wade and Damien Lillard are the only players to repeat in the event. Wade did it in 2006-07, while Lillard did it in 2013 before splitting the top honor with Trey Burke the year after.

Dinwiddie is the favorite, but it looked like he wouldn’t even compete early on. If it wasn’t for Derrick Rose dropping out due to injury, he wouldn’t have had a spot. While the events are all in good fun, the Nets guard made a statement that showed getting an invite is a big deal to the players.

“Look at it like this: I won the Skills Challenge and didn’t get invited back,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “What does that f—in’ say? Have you ever met a winner of an award not get invited back? Now that s–t is pretty crazy. Folks don’t care about me. I’m Spencer. Quit playin.’ ”