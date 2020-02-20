Nets vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are both seeking a strong performance coming out of the All-Star break as they take the court Thursday after a brief, mid-season hiatus.

Nets vs 76ers Preview

The 76ers haven’t lived up to their preseason expectations overall, but at home in Philly, they’ve been lights out. The Sixers are an NBA best 25-2 at home inside of Wells Fargo Center and will put that on the line against the Nets.

“We love to compete and you see that from everybody on the floor,” Ben Simmons told reporters. “They (bench) love to come in and compete and hustle and make those plays and it’s kind of just trickling down to everybody on the team. We’re setting a standard for everybody and everyone has to hold themselves to that standard. If not, you’re going to fall behind.”

Coming out of the All-Star break, Simmons — who has missed just two games this year — is listed as questionable for the matchup with Brooklyn with back tightness. Simmons and Joel Embiid were the Sixers two All-Stars this season.

The Sixers have reason to be optimistic heading into the final stretch. The majority of their final 27 games come against teams with losing records, which should allow them to move up from the No. 5 seed they currently occupy in the Eastern Conference.

“With 27 games left, my mindset is to take this next period of time — seven, 10, whatever games — and really get precise and purposeful with our rotation, and then take that run home and polish it up,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said.

A win would be Philadelphia’s fourth in a row, dispatching of the Grizzlies, Clippers and Bulls before the break. A big decision Brown made with his lineup before the break was to move Al Horford to the bench, which worked swimmingly against the Clippers.

“I said that this starting group has been struggling and that he had done nothing wrong,” Brown said . “I keep myself up late at night trying to find ways to better coach it and fix and let it co-exist. To date, after 50-plus games, we’ve struggled a little bit. I feel like I can help Al play at the level that he can play at and that we have seen.

“I think it can be a win-win. It was all class. He’s a great teammate and he understood. It was a high-level adult conversation that I appreciate and respect.”

The Nets have had an up-and-down year and are dealing with more injury news, as guard Kyrie Irving continues to deal with shoulder issues.

“He’s still having issues with his shoulder. He is going to see a specialist this week. That’s about all I can tell you,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters this week. “I don’t expect him to be available for Thursday. His shoulder continues to bother him. That’s kind of the extent of it for now.”

At 25-28, the Nets are still in the playoff picture and can test their mettle against a contender in the Sixers without the services of Irving or fellow star Kevin Durant, who is expected to miss the season recovering from an Achilles injury.