How to Watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin Basketball Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 in the Big Ten) will head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers (13-10, 6-6) in a Big Ten showdown Sunday.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers beat the Buckeyes in Columbus the first time these two teams met on January 3, 61-57, but both squads will look very different just over a month later. The Badgers just saw their second-leading scorer, guard Kobe King, leave the university after an alleged racial slur was used, an incident that is still being investigated by officials.

Wisconsin has lost three of its last four, while Ohio State has won three in a row. The last time they met, the Badgers were on a four-game tear, and the Buckeyes were in the midst of losing four straight. Neither team has been able to put together a solid run of late, although the Buckeyes could be heating up at the right time, especially if they can squeak out a win here.

Wisconsin is scoring 65.6 points a game, while allowing 61.9 points a contest, which is fourth in the Big Ten. The Badgers have been doing it with defense, but OSU has been a solid force defensively, as well, allowing 61.2 points a game. Still, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann is planning on a low-scoring affair fueled by strong defense.

“Their games are typically in the 50s,” Holtmann said about the Badgers. “That’s typically how they force you to play. Offensively, they are really good at home. Their numbers back that up. Their shooting numbers are off the charts different. They don’t play that much different. But they, like a lot of teams, they shoot it at a high level at home.”

Ohio State is averaging 72.3 points a game, and they are winning games by an average of 11.1 points a game. The Buckeyes have the best three-point shooting percentage in the Big Ten (38.2 percent) and they are a superior shooting team when compared to the Badgers, so they have a good chance at sneaking out with a win. It won’t be easy, though.

The Badgers are 10-1 at the Kohl Center this year.