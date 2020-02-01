Madrid Derby Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Real Madrid will host Atlético Madrid for a derby in La Liga play on Saturday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

In the United States, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

BeIN Sports and beIN Sports en Español are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for your FuboTV free trial, you can then watch a live stream of the Madrid Derby (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the match up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports and each cost $30 for the first month ($40 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $10 per month:

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the Madrid Derby (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, 10 hours of cloud DVR comes included with Sling TV.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

These sides met in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, playing to a scoreless draw before Real prevailed 4-1 in penalties.

They also played a July exhibition in the United States; Atlético bested Real 7-3.

“We didn’t watch the pre-season match nor the Super Cup match,” Real manager Zinedine Zidane said Friday, according to the club’s official website. “Tomorrow is a different match for both teams. We cant compare it with any other game.”

Real sit atop La Liga’s table with 46 points through 21 matches. On Sunday, they bested Real Valladolid 1-0 on the road in league play for their 20th consecutive match across all competitions without a defeat.

“The word is work, that’s what you get good things from,” Zidane said, per the club’s site. “Tomorrow we have to prove again what we are doing right. Nothing more. We are working very well and I have a very good squad. I’m sure we’ll have some tough games, but the key is everyone’s hard work.”

Starting with their Super Cup defeat, Atlético have gone four consecutive matches across all competitions without a victory, adding pressure on manager Diego Simeone.

Atlético sit in fifth place on La Liga’s table. They’ve never finished worse than third in a full season under Simeone, who took over in December 2011.

“I don’t understand them,” Zidane said of criticisms of the Atlético coach, per Real’s site, “but it’s not up to us. Everyone knows their own situation and I know that Cholo is one of the best coaches.”

Atlético dropped a league match to Eibar 2-0 on the road on Jan. 18, then, five days later, fell to Segunda División B side Cultural Leonesa 2-1 in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

On Sunday, Atlético required a pair of stellar saves from goalkeeper Jan Oblak to come away with a scoreless draw at home against Leganés in league play.

“We are disappointed, we haven’t got the three points which we were looking for,” Oblak said, according to Reuters. “Things didn’t come off for us and when that happens you have to be humble, work hard and give everything to get better results.”

He added: “People are talking a lot about Simeone but we are only talking about improving. Simeone wants to win as much as anyone but recently it hasn’t been happening.”

Atlético star forward João Félix suffered a muscular injury in his right leg during the draw and will miss the derby.