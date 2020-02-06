Rockets vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (38-11) will host the Houston Rockets (32-18) at the Staples Center Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Rockets vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers have won two straight entering this game, with their most recent victory coming in a 129-102 take down of the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James led the way with 36 points for the Lakers, scoring 19 of his points in a clutch fourth quarter performance. James is averaging 25.2 points and 10.7 assists a game, while Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles in scoring with 26.4 points per game.

The Lakers lead the NBA in field goal percentage, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor. Both teams are scoring more that 50 points a game in the paint, but the Lakers have been the more opportunistic team. Los Angeles is tied for the league-lead in second-chance points with 14.8 a game, and they are second to only the Milwaukee Bucks in fast break points with 19 per contest.

The Rockets are scoring 118.8 points a game, which is second in the NBA, and they have won three and a row. Houston’s most recent victory came against the Charlotte Hornets, 125-110. James Harden has led the way for Houston all season, averaging 35.8 points a game, which also leads all NBA players. The Rockets have six players averaging in double figures, with Russell Westbrook second on the team in scoring with 26.4 points a game.

Houston will be playing this game with a new lineup after the 12-player, four-team trade that sent center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks and brought forward Robert Covington to the team from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Houston will also acquire Jordan Bell from Minnesota along with a 2024 second-round draft pick. This will be the first game Houston will have Covington in the lineup, so it will be interesting to see how well he fits in with Capela gone.

The Lakers have won their last two against the Rockets, and Los Angeles is 17-6 at home this season.