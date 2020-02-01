Rutgers vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team will host the No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Rutgers vs Michigan Preview

The Scarlet Knights edged the Purdue Boilermakers 70-63 at home on Tuesday to improve to 16-5 on the season and 7-3 in conference play.

Rutgers shot 25-of-36 from the free-throw line, including 6-of-6 in the final 30 seconds; the Boilermakers went 7-of-10 on free throws.

“I love the way we finished the game from the foul line, so I won’t be getting emails tomorrow about free throw shooting so that’s a good thing for me and I look forward to that,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said, according to The Associated Press. “But these guys made big plays down the stretch you have to do that in this league.”

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell scored a team-high 16 points, grabbing 7 rebounds while coming up with a steal and a block. He went 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Starting forward Akwasi Yeboah, starting guard Ron Harper Jr., and reserve guard Geo Baker added 10 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights.

“The most important thing is that we felt like every time they made a little bit of a run we were right there and get one back on them,” Baker said, per AP. “So just felt good to know that we can take a punch right back.”

The Wolverines snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday, besting the Nebraska Cornhuskers 79-68 on the road to improve to 12-8 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Wolverines guard Eli Brooks led all participants with 20 points, his fourth-highest output of the season, on a night in which the Wolverines didn’t have their second- and third-leading scorers: Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson. Brooks also grabbed 9 rebounds and dished 4 assists, both game highs.

“It was good to see guys like Eli Brooks step into that leadership role,” Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said, according to The Michigan Daily. “He’s been a leader throughout the year, so it wasn’t a surprise to me and the coaching staff.”

Livers missed six straight games with a groin injury before returning for Michigan’s Jan. 25 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. He appeared to suffer a similar injury before exiting that defeat. Simpson was suspended for the Nebraska game for a “violation of a team policy.”

Michigan guard Franz Wagner added 18 points against Nebraska, pulling down 8 rebounds and recording 3 steals.

“Franz is a high-IQ basketball player,” Howard said, per The Michigan Daily. “He knows that we need his offensive leadership. He knows that we need his offensive talent. And today, he did a really good job of mixing in both by attacking the basket and making outside shots.”