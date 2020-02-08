SDSU vs Air Force Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs basketball team will visit the Air Force Falcons in Mountain West play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

SDSU vs Air Force Preview

The undefeated Aztecs won their 23rd overall and 12th in conference play a week ago, mounting a second-half comeback to defeat the Utah State Aggies 80-68.

SDSU went down by 10 in the first minute of the second period before embarking on a 19-8 run to take the lead for good.

“Once we got rolling, the momentum just snowballed because the crowd was so dynamic and made it so loud and so hard on Utah State,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to The Associated Press. “We were able to put a nice little roll in the second half.”

SDSU forward Matt Mitchell scored a career-high 28 points, including 24 in the second half, and he did it in front of LA Clippers star and fellow Riverside, CA, native Kawhi Leonard, a former Aztec who had his jersey retired at halftime.

“There’s definitely significance there,” Mitchell said, per AP. “Me having a big night and Kawhi’s big night, I feel like that’s very special and I’m happy I was able to show up tonight. At the same time, it’s a team sport and my teammates found me tonight, and on another night it would be another one of my teammates.”

The Falcons have dropped five straight to fall to 9-14 on the season and 3-8 in Mountain West play. They suffered an 88-54 road defeat to the Nevada Wolf Pack their last time out.

“They’re going to come out and try to put the first loss on the Aztecs,” Dutcher said this week, according to SDSU’s athletics department website. “If they were playing a team maybe equal in the standings to them, (that team) might not see the same team we’re going to see. We’re undefeated and people can resurrect their season with a win over us, so we know what we’re going to see when we go in there Saturday.”

The Falcons connect on 37.9% of their 3-point attempts, ranking 21st out of 353 Division I squads.

Air Force guard Lavelle Scottie leads the team with 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Forward Ryan Swan-Ford, a fellow senior, ranks second in both categories, at 13.2 points and 4.7 boards per contest.

“They are what make (Air Force) go,” Mitchell said, per SDSU’s athletics department site. “They are very good at what they do, especially with the offense they run. It is very difficult and very different. We play an entirely different style of defense, not in our gaps. (We are) trying to protect and check their cuts and backdoors and trying to stay with them.”