SDSU vs Boise State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 San Diego Aztecs basketball team will visit the Boise State Broncos in Mountain West Conference play on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

SDSU vs Boise State Preview

The Aztecs clinched the MWC title on Tuesday, pounding the New Mexico Lobos 82-59 at home to improve to 25-0 on the season and 14-0 in conference play.

SDSU forward Matt Mitchell led all participants with 22 points (on 9-of-15 shooting) and 12 rebounds, and his 4 assists tied for a game high.

“The hardest thing in basketball, obviously other than winning a Final Four, is winning a regular-season conference title, because you have to do it over the whole season,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to The Associated Press. “To have the title outright already with four games to play is an incredible accomplishment.”

He added: “I told them in the locker room, now we have to get greedy. We’ve got to try to win them all. It won’t be easy. … Four really hard games to go, but now that we have the title, we have to have another goal, and that goal has to be to have a perfect season.”

SDSU led 35-33 at the midway break, then opened the second half with an 18-7 run.

“We definitely went into the locker and as a team told each other we needed to pick it up and be better,” Mitchell said, per AP. “We came out in the second half and I think we definitely wanted this tonight and we wanted to win this on our home court and we came out and showed that in the second half.”

The Broncos have won six of their last seven. On Tuesday, they crushed the Air Force Falcons 74-57 at home to improve to 17-9 overall and 9-5 in MWC action.

Broncos guard Justinian Jessup scored a game-high 18 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-7 from distance. Forward RJ Williams shot 5-of-6 en route to 16 points, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with a pair of steals.

“You saw the ball move in the second half and that’s why we made shots,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “It’s pretty simple. And when we get shots for each other, move the ball like that we’re hard to guard.”

Broncos guard Derrick Alston called Sunday’s matchup with the undefeated Aztecs “a big opportunity.”

“We just gotta come out, do what we do,” he said, according to The Arbiter. “It’s all about us at the end of the day and we’re hoping that Bronco nation and Boise comes out and supports, and it’ll be a special atmosphere.”