Spurs vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Antonio Spurs (22-27) will head to the Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers (37-11) Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Spurs vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are coming off a 129-113 road win against the Sacramento Kings in what was an emotional game for both California teams. The NBA and its fans are clearly still reeling from the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others that lost their lives on January 26. Tributes to Bryant played throughout the arena, and fans took to chanting his name at times during the game. It’s something James and his teammates expect to see more of the remainder of the season.

“We’re prepared for it,” James said after the game. “We understand it, and we hope it happens every night, just because of the legacy that he’s left behind. But we’re prepared for it as a team, as an organization, and we’re gonna continue to get through it.”

The Lakers have won two of their last four, and they are averaging 114 points a game. Anthony Davis is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 26.6 points a game. Davis also leads the Lakers in rebounds, snagging 9.2 per contest. James has also been excellent, scoring 25 points a game, while leading the team in assists with 10.7 a game. The Lakers 48.4% in field goal percentage, which is tied for first in the NBA.

As for the Spurs, they’re scoring 113.4 points per game, and they’re shooting 47.1% from the floor. San Antonio is coming off a 108-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 27 points in the game. Aldridge is second on the team in scoring, averaging 19 points a game, behind DeMar DeRozan, who leads the team, netting 23.1 points per contest.

The Spurs have had a very well-balanced attack this season in spite of their losing record. Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes are both averaging in double figures, and the team has three players averaging 9.9 points a game (Rudy Gay, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White). They’ll be going up against a Lakers defense that is allowing 106.9 points a game, which is seventh in the NBA. San Antonio haven’t been as stingy as they’d like to be on defense this season, giving up 113.8 points a game. They will have to buckle down against this dynamic Lakers team if they want a chance to score an upset.

This will be the final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Lakers have won both games they have played against the Spurs this year.