St. Louis vs Houston XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Arguably the two most impressive teams from the first week of the XFL season are set to do battle as the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

St. Louis BattleHawks vs Houston Roughnecks Preview

The season is young, but the St. Louis BattleHawks are already earning a stingy reputation on defense. Last week, the team held the Dallas Renegades out of the end zone and were the only road team to win.

“We did a lot of good things on defense and the offense and special teams also did a lot of great things. I was excited. Coming out in a new league, you want to put your best foot forward and continue to climb. I think we did that this first week,” BattleHawks linebacker Terence Garvin told the Belleview News-Democrat.



“I felt good about how we came together as a (defensive) unit, but it’s really been like that since we came back in December just working on fundamentals. We’ve got a lot guys that just know how to do their jobs and guys that are team players. When things got a little rough we just went back to the fundamentals and it worked out for us.”

But the challenge will be a bit steeper this week for the BattleHawks, who will face a Roughnecks team that posted five touchdowns last week in a blowout of 37-17 win against the LA Wildcats behind QB P.J. Walker, who finished the day with 272 yards and four touchdowns.

“They (Houston) have a good quarterback. He can really move and he has a strong arm. Plus they have some really good receivers,” BattleHawks corner Darius Hillary said. “We just have to follow the game plan like we did last week.

“We got a chance to fly around, make plays last week and it worked out for us. We don’t want to pat ourselves on the back too much for keeping the opposition out of the end zone because that’s our job. We just need to keep working hard and get ready to play each week.”

While the Roughnecks made plenty of noise with their play, a viral moment also emerged from their opener when WR Kahlil Lewis puked before a conversion attempt.

“Oh, my gosh, everybody keeps hitting me up about that,” Lewis told ESPN. “I ran down the field when Cam scored and I was screaming. I caught myself screaming too hard. I was like, ‘Oh, calm down,’ but it was already coming back up.

“So I was just trying to hold it in. That’s why it all came out at once.”

The Roughnecks are 7.5-point favorites for the game.