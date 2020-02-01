USA vs Costa Rica Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:55 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Costa Rica on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Costa Rica live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Costa Rica on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

USA vs Costa Rica Preview

Neither squad has played since November, when they advanced to opposite ends of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals from group play.

Twelve of the 25 Americans on hand will be searching for their first senior team appearance.

“Tomorrow, we’re looking for execution,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday, according to Pro Soccer USA. “There’s a couple key topics that we want to execute tomorrow and it will be interesting to see against a good opponent if we can do that. We’re going to be measuring a couple key things tomorrow.

“For us, it’s about gathering information, so we talked about the theme of this camp being, ‘Stake your claim’ or ‘Seize your moment’ for some of these guys, and everyone has a different situation. Some guys want to make the Olympic qualifying group. Some guys want to be starters on the full national team. Some guys want to be involved in the full national team.”

Of the 12 potential USMNT first-timers, six are coming off their maiden camp with the senior team. Among them: Julian Araujo, an 18-year-old defender who made 18 appearances for the LA Galaxy as a rookie in 2019.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Araujo said, according to The Orange County Register. “Being one of the young guys here, one of the newbies, it’s a good experience and an opportunity to showcase what I have. This is something new and I’m adapting, but I love it all.

“The biggest adjustment is the style of the play. With the Galaxy, we have one style and having to come here and adapt to the style that Gregg wants to play. All of the older guys in camp have helped us young guys and I’ve taken their advice.”

The USMNT went 3-0-1 in their Nations League group, securing advancement over Canada on goal differential. Cuba went winless in the group.

Los Ticos managed to take their three-team set with just one victory, drawing three times in a group with Curaçao and Haiti. They’ll meet Mexico in the semis, while the USMNT will take on Honduras.

“I think it’s a good team, a physically robust team,” Berhalter said of Costa Rica, per Pro Soccer USA. “They concede very few goals. If you look at the Nations League and Gold Cup, they are not giving up many goals. They have an experienced group, their back line in particular has a lot of experience.

“What I’ve also seen is they’ve been able to usher in this new generation of players and are a group with a lot of speed, a dynamic group with a lot of interesting players. For us, we see this as a very good test and a good end to a month of training.”