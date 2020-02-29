How to Watch Austin Peay vs Murray State Online Without Cable

The Murray State Racers men’s basketball team will host the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday with at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title on the line in each side’s last game of the regular season.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the U.S can watch Austin Peay vs Murray State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including most Ivy League games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Austin Peay vs Murray State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Austin Peay vs Murray State Preview

With identical 14-3 conference records, the winner of Saturday’s matchup will clinch at least a share of the OVC regular season title, with a shot at having it all to themselves: The Belmont Bruins are also 14-3 in conference play, and tip off 30 minutes later against the Tennessee State Tigers on the road.

The Governors improved to 20-10 overall and secured a perfect home record on Thursday, besting the Morehead State Eagles 67-58 for their 14th victory at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and came up with 2 steals, all game highs. Fellow guard Jordyn Adams added 15 points and 8 boards.

“We’re a team built with toughness and grit,” Governors head coach Matt Figger said, according to The All State. “We’ve got some good leadership, we have a talented team. All of that is in a great combination for what we’ve been able to do. Our guys are built to win, especially when it comes to defending the Dunn.”

Murray State topped the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 74-62 at home on Thursday to improve to 21-8 on the season.

They trailed 37-31 when head coach Matt McMahon called a timeout two minutes into the second half.

On the Racers’ ensuing possession, forward Demond Robinson grabbed an offensive rebound — the team’s first of the game — and drew a shooting foul. He hit both free throws to kick off an 11-point run.

“I just reminded them of who we are and what we do and how we do it and that that was what I expected to see the rest of the game,” McMahon said of the timeout, according to the Murray Ledger & Times. “I thought the guys handled it very well. We came out of the break and Demond got a big offensive rebound, probably our first one of the game, and I think that set the tone for us moving forward.”

The Racers finished with 12 offensive boards. Guard Tevin Brown led the team with 21 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. He pulled down 10 rebounds.

“We had to come out focused more and make free throws,” Brown said, per the Murray Ledger & Times. “One of his (McMahon’s) main things was us playing tough, finishing layups at the rim, and getting offensive rebounds, because we had none at halftime and we came out and did a better job of that.”

Austin Peay dealt the Racers a 71-68 defeat at the Dunn Center on Feb. 14.

Adams led the Governors with 20 points. Taylor grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 16 points, a pair of steals, and a block.

Racers guard Jaiveon Eaves led all participants with 21 points.