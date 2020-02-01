Cat Bowl 2020 Time & Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight is the 2020 Cat Bowl II on the Hallmark Channel. This delightful competition features adult rescue cats competing in honor of the Super Bowl. Here are all the details you need about how to watch the event online and what time it starts. The Cat Bowl airs at 11 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, February 1 (or 10 p.m. Central.)

How to Watch the Cat Bowl Online

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Cat Bowl Airs February 1 at 11 PM Eastern

The Cat Bowl first airs on February 1 at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.) An encore will air on Sunday, February 2 at 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) after the Kitten Bowl.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you in your region.

About the Cat Bowl

VideoVideo related to cat bowl 2020 time & live stream: how to watch online without cable 2020-02-01T18:00:04-05:00

According to Hallmark, the Cat Bowl features “adult cats from Kitten Bowls’ past coming together for an all-star game. Presented in association with North Shore Animal League America (the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization) and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation.”

The event is hosted by Beth Stern, TV personality and national spokesperson for North Shore Animal League America.

This year is the second-annual Cat Bowl on the Hallmark channel. Commentators include Larissa Wohl, Cameron Mathison, Boomer Esiason, and Rashad Jennings.

The event will also include inspirational stories about senior and special needs cats.

Here are some highlights from last year’s Cat Bowl.

VideoVideo related to cat bowl 2020 time & live stream: how to watch online without cable 2020-02-01T18:00:04-05:00

And here’s a behind the scenes look at this year’s Cat and Kitten Bowls.

VideoVideo related to cat bowl 2020 time & live stream: how to watch online without cable 2020-02-01T18:00:04-05:00

Here are some a-meowzing photos for the Cat Bowl 2020.

Do you remember any of these cats from previous years’ Kitten Bowls?