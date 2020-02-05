How to Watch Duquesne vs Saint Louis Basketball on ESPN Plus

Two teams with nearly identical records meet in a pivotal conference matchup when the Duquesne Dukes (16-5, 6-3 in the A-10) will head to Chaifetz Arena to take on the Saint Louis Billikens (17-5, 6-3 in the A-10) Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports Midwest locally, but if you don’t have that channel or don’t have cable, anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Duquesne vs Saint Louis Preview

The Dukes just rebounded from their worst skid of the season. They had lost three in a row prior to beating La Salle, 71-69. Duquesne started the season hot, winning 10 straight, but they have cooled off recently, going 6-5 in their last 11 games.

Junior forward Marcus Weathers leads the Dukes in scoring, averaging 14.5 points a game. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder, hauling in 7.9 boards a game. Guard Sincere Carry (11.4 ppg) and center Michael Hughes (10.1 ppg) are also scoring in double figures, and they lead a Dukes offense that is averaging 70.7 points per contest.

As for the Billikens, they have won three straight, beating Saint Joseph’s in their most recent outing, 78-73. Saint Louis has four players averaging in double figures, led by guard Jordan Goodwin, who is netting 14.8 points per contest. Forward Hasahn French has also been an invaluable contributor, averaging a double-double, scoring 12.2 points a game while also leading the team in rebounds with 10.9 per game.

The Billikens are scoring 71.5 points a game, which is just slightly higher than Duquesne’s average, but Saint Louis may have the edge in the rebounding department. The Billikens are hauling in 40.8 boards a game, which is first in the conference, while the Dukes are grabbing 35.4 a game, which is seventh in the A-10. If this game should come down to free throw shooting, however, the Dukes will definitely have the edge. Duquesne is making 72.9 percent of their shots from the charity stripe, while Saint Louis is last in the conference, making just 58.5 percent of their free throws.

The Dukes beat the Billikens, 73-59 in the A-10 opener on Jan. 2, and they’ll be looking to sweep the season series with a win here. It will be a huge game for both teams, as they are tied for third place in the conference entering the game.