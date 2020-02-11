How to Watch Fordham vs Davidson Basketball: Live Stream, TV Info & Time

Davidson (11-11) has a chance to stretch its streak of dominance over Fordham (7-15) as the Atlantic 10 foes meet up on Tuesday at Belk Arena.

Fordham vs Davidson Preview

Fordham has stumbled to a 1-9 record in conference play, although their latest 59-53 loss to Richmond last time out could be considered a step in the right direction.

Three Fordham players were in double-figures, led by Antwon Portley’s 12 points. The Rams have been unable to crack the 60 points barrier in their last five games, highlighted by a loss to Saint Louis where the team only managed 39 points.

“We have to find more baskets somewhere in our roster,” Jeff Neubauer told reporters. “More open looks. I’d like to see more guys produce more. We need everyone to play a little better.”

Portley returned four games ago and has been a nice addition to the offense.

“Good to have him back,” Neubauer told ESNY. “His minutes helped. He’s one of our better players. We are a better team when he makes the shots. We encourage in general that the ball moves.”

Davidson beat Fordham 74-62 earlier this season, which started a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats. But in their last three games, Davidson is 1-3, including their latest loss to VCU, 73-62. In the loss, there were some positives to take away, as Kellan Grady scored a game-high 27 points, and Hyunjung Lee posted the first 20-point game of his career. Grady leads Davidson with 16.5 points per outing.

One of Davidson’s more notable wins this season came against a strong Saint Louis team at the end of January, riding a combined 38 points from Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Grady.

“Every game in the Atlantic 10 is going to be a battle,” said Bob McKillop. “That’s what makes it such a challenge. There’s a different style for every team. Every team is a veteran team. That’s what invited this very hard-fought victory.”

Another turning point for Davidson was a four-overtime loss to George Washington. While they didn’t get the tally in the win column, McKillop saw his team respond to the adversity in a way that gives him hope for later this season when every game matters.

“A team loses a four-overtime game and had multiple opportunities to win could be down,” McKillop said. “They could be hanging their heads, being down on themselves and losing confidence. But they were determined and resolved to put it behind us and keep us working at being the best we can be in March. I feel that happened.”

Davidson is a whopping 14-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 121 points.