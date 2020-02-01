How to Watch Harvard vs Princeton Basketball

The Princeton Tigers basketball team will host the Harvard Crimson in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Harvard vs Princeton Preview

The Crimson had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Friday, falling to the Penn Quakers 75-72 in overtime on the road to slip to 13-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Harvard forward Chris Lewis scored a team-high 16 points, though he shot just 6-of-20 from the field, adding 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Penn star big man AJ Brodeur led all participants with 20 points (on 6-of-13 shooting) and 7 assists to go with 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

“[Brodeur’s] the key to their team and Lewis is the key to our team,” Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “Penn did a good job of pushing Lewis out and not letting him get deep post position.”

Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood notched 11 points despite going scoreless through the game’s first 36 minutes. His fadeaway with a 1.7 seconds left forced overtime.

“We gotta stay together right now,” Kirkwood said, per The Harvard Crimson. “I think this will be a good challenge for us, but it’s definitely tough.”

Harvard guard Justin Bassey secured a game-high 9 rebounds, adding 13 points (on 5-of-10 shooting) and a trio of steals. He personally outdid the Quakers on the offensive glass, 6-5. The Crimson grabbed 21 offensive boards.

“It’s definitely a huge point of emphasis for us,” Bassey said, per The Harvard Crimson. “We can really exploit the size and depth by getting on the glass and outhustling them.”

The Tigers have triumphed in five straight, improving to 8-8 on the season and 3-0 in Ivy League play. On Friday, they pounded conference foes the Dartmouth Big Green 66-44 at home.

Princeton shot 28-of-53 (52.8%) from the field and 7-of-18 (38.9%) from 3-point range while limiting Dartmouth to 19-of-52 (36.5%) shooting from the field and just 3-of-12 (25%) from distance.

“I think it was a huge part of our team last year, just defense, and this year it carried over,” Tigers center Richmond Aririguzoh told ESPN in an on-court interview after the victory. “When we started the year, it wasn’t ingrained in our DNA, but I think by now we’re starting to get there.”

Aririguzoh, a senior, scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and pulled down 8 rebounds, both game highs. He added a trio of assists and a pair of steals.

“It’s gonna be a tough one tomorrow,” Aririguzoh told ESPN. “It’s a Saturday, second night of a back-to-back, some of our freshman don’t really know what it feels like yet. But it’s just getting the proper rest, making sure, like, hydration, that stuff, and then the mentality. They’re a really good team, Harvard is.”