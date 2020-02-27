How to Watch The Honda Classic 2020 Online Without Cable

The Florida swing for the PGA Tour begins as golfers assemble in Palm Beach Gardens at PGA National this week. The tournament tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Honda Classic on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Honda Classic via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Honda Classic on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Honda Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include NBC (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Honda Classic on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Honda Classic on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Honda Classic Preview

Keith Mitchell won the Honda Classic last year, holding off two of the top golfers in the world in Brooks Koepka and Ricky Fowler for his first win on the PGA Tour. Mitchell sank a 16-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the victory.

Mitchell — who was referred to as “Kevin” Mitchell on the broadcast just prior to his win — is excited to keep proving himself.

“I mean, yes, it’s what your dream, what your goal is, but it means you just have to work that much harder and do that much more,” Mitchell told The Associated Press. “The motivation is simply the excitement, adrenaline, the hard work and effort that you’ve put in your entire life. I started playing golf as a hobby. I started playing it because my best friend at the time, his dad was the head pro at the local golf course and that’s how I started playing golf. Just simply out of enjoyment and love for the game. I just kept playing and enjoying it. I played in college and then I turned pro because I thought I might have a chance to be good enough.”

He’ll have some stiff competition, including Koepka — the top ranked player in the field.

“The golf course has always been pretty good,” Koepka said. “It’s tough. I like that.”

Gary Woodland — the 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland — agreed.

“It’s a hard golf course,” Woodland said. “I think that benefits me. Scores are never going to get too low. Obviously, it’s a lot weather-depending. But it’s one of the most mentally demanding golf courses I think we face all year. There’s a lot of shots, especially coming down the back nine, that you just have to step up and hit shots. There’s really no bailout.

“I like getting to be able to hit some shots, some pressure shots before leading up to The Players and the Masters right around the corner,” Woodland added. “It’s nice for me to get some mental confidence going on a tough golf course.”

The numbers back up the sentiment from the players. The course has consistently ranked in the top five toughest courses.

Two names that won’t be in the field are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Woods said that back stiffness bothered him during the Genesis Open two weeks ago. He finished last among those who made the cut at the California tournament.

Chip shots

LAST WEEK: WGC-Mexico Championship (Patrick Reed); Puerto Rico Open (Viktor Hovland)

THIS WEEK: The Honda Classic, Feb. 27-March 1

COURSE: PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Par 70, 7,110 yards)

PURSE: $7 million (Winner: $1.26 million)

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Keith Mitchell

FEDEX CUP LEADER: Justin Thomas