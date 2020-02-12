How to Watch Inter vs Napoli Coppa Italia Semifinal in USA

Inter Milan will host Napoli at San Siro on Wednesday for the first leg of the sides’ Coppa Italia semifinal.

Inter vs Napoli Semifinal Leg 1 Preview

Inter bested Serie A sides Cagliari (4-1) and Fiorentina (2-1) to reach the Coppa Italia semifinals.

On Sunday, they returned to the top of the Serie A table, overcoming a two-goal deficit in the second half to top AC Milan 4-2 at home. With 54 points through 23 league tests, the Nerazzurri hold a goal-differential advantage over Juventus, who fell to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

“It was certainly a special night because we really struggled in the first half, perhaps more than ever this season,” Inter manager Antonio Conte said after the victory, according to the club’s official website. “There was the risk of being embarrassed, but we did well to regain our balance and understand where we had to improve.”

Marcelo Brozović got the comeback started, blasting a volley into the lower left corner from about 20 yards out in the 51st minute. Three minutes later, some slick passing set up an equalizer from fellow midfielder Matías Vecino.

Defender Stefan de Vrij put Inter ahead in the 70th minute with a diving header out of a corner kick. Striker Romelu Lukaku added an insurance tally with his head in stoppage time.

“We’re so happy with the win, but we also know that there’s room for improvement,” de Vrij said, per Inter’s official site. “We did especially badly in the first half and they deserved to be ahead. We showed character to get back in the game and get the win.”

He added: “We won. The goals were incredible feelings and memories that will last forever. Winning is a unique feeling. It’s tight in the table so we have to continue like this and win our games. We’ll start focusing on Napoli now because it won’t be an easy game on Wednesday.”

Napoli have yet to concede a goal in the Coppa Italia, topping Serie B side Perugia 2-0 before edging top-flight club Lazio 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

They sat in fourth place on the Serie A table after nine league matches, but have since plummeted to 11th, holding 30 points through 23 contests.

On Sunday, they fell to Lecce 3-2 at home for their sixth defeat in their last 10 league matches.

“We weren’t aggressive enough,” Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said, according to the club’s official website. “Lecce were breaking and we were giving them space. We showed fear and looked unsure about doing what we’d prepared. Looking back at their goals, we had eight versus two. You can’t concede when you have that many more men.”