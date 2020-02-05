How to Watch Kansas vs Baylor Women’s Basketball

The No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears (19-1) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (12-8) at the Ferrell Center in Waco Wednesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Kansas vs Baylor Preview

The Lady Bears have not lost since November 30, which was a 74-59 loss to a then-fifth ranked South Carolina team. They are averaging 85.3 points a game, which is third in the nation. Baylor is arguably the most well-rounded team in the country, as their stellar defense has about matched their sparkling offense. They are giving up just 51.2 points per contest, which is fourth in the nation. They are the only team in women’s basketball to rank in the top five in both categories.

Te’a Cooper and NaLyssa Smith lead the team in scoring, netting 14.7 points per game. They are two of five Lady Bears averaging in double figures, and they lead a surging Bears team that has won 12 straight. Lauren Cox, Queen Egbo, and Juicy Landrum are also scoring 10+ points a game, and they all have contributed significantly this season.

Baylor is fresh off a 64-44 win over Texas, holding the Longhorns to just five points in the third quarter. Egbo came off the bench and led the team in scoring with 17 points. “We have so many great posts, you just kind of pick which one is on that night,” Richards said about Egbo’s performance against Texas. “Queen was the one that was on … She wanted the ball and we got it to her.”

Kansas is coming off a tough 94-82 overtime loss to Oklahoma. The Jayhawks had a 22-point lead in the first half, but ended up losing the game in the second when they couldn’t stop the Sooners’ attack. Jayhawks freshman Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 25 points in that game, which was a career high for her. Franklin shot well on the night, going 9-18 from the field. She was also a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.

Franklin is one of six Jayhawks players averaging in double figures, along with Aniya Thomas (11.4 ppg), Tina Stephens (11 ppg), Brooklyn Mitchell (10 ppg), Holly Kersgieter (11 ppg)and Mariane De Carvalho (11.2 ppg). The team has a well-balanced attack in spite of their recent skid.

The Jayhawks have lost four in a row, and they have won two of their last 20 games.