How to Watch Kansas vs West Virginia on ESPN Plus

It’s a Big 12 showdown as two ranked squads in No. 14 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas meet up for the second time this season on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum.

Kansas vs West Virginia Preview

Since dropping their last game to No. 1 Baylor in mid-January, Kanas has reeled off eight wins in a row — half of those coming by double-digits. The Jayhawks were dominant their last time out against TCU, downing the Horned Frogs 60-46. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson combined for 38 points in the victory.

The win earned Kansas head coach Bill Self his 700th win, a massive accomplishment for the 57-year-old.

“I think that’s a big accomplishment for coach,” Dotson told the Kansas City Star. “Over the years it takes dedication and hard work. That pays off with 700. I know he’s not content. He’s been great for us in our development.”

Self proved he was not content with some of his postgame comments.

“Think about it … who other than Devon and Doke really played well?” Self said. “Except everybody else played good defensively. … Ochai (seven points, four rebounds) was not a factor offensively. Christian [Braun] was not a factor offensively. But we guarded.”

This is the second time the teams are meeting this season. Kansas won the first time around 60-53, despite a massive 17-point, 17 rebound performance from Mountaineers big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Azubuike countered with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

“He was so much better than anybody the first half it was a joke,” Self said. “Doke was better than anybody in the game in the second half. Over the long grind, Doke was able to do some things that gave us the best chance. That was two powerful guys going against each other.”

There’s certainly a mutual respect between the two bigs.

“It is hard [to play against bigs like Azubuike], but you’ve got to do your job like the coaches say,” Tshiebwe said via West Virginia Illustrated. “If you do your job, everybody else will be good, just do your job. They tell me I can guard him, so if I do my job, I’m going to make it easy for somebody else to do their job.”

West Virginia had won four of five games until its latest loss to Oklahoma on the road. The loss is part of an ominous trend for the Mountaineers, who are 1-13 on the road in the Big 12 over the last two seasons.

“Have you heard about youthful exuberance?” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said in his in his postgame radio interview after the loss to Oklahoma, per MetroNews. “Did you see any exuberance? … The guys that we’ve depended on all year are not the same dudes. Not the same people.”

West Virginia is a two-point favorite for the game, according to Odds Shark.