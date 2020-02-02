Kitten Bowl VII 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Kitten Bowl 2020 (or Kitten Bowl VII) airs today — Sunday, February 2, 2020 — on The Hallmark Channel at 2 p.m. Eastern/ 2 p.m. Pacific. An encore will then air again at 5 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This is a favorite event during the Super Bowl, since many people love to take a break from the football game to watch these adorable rescue kittens.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Kitten Bowl Preview

Preview – Cat Bowl II & Kitten Bowl VII – Hallmark ChannelThe cats and kittens are back for the big day, watch a preview for Cat and Kitten Bowl. #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/kitten-bowl https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/cat-bowl 2020-01-16T22:03:41.000Z

The Kitten Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 2, 2020. It’s the “purrfect” alternative to the Super Bowl — or just a great addition to an already fun day. An encore will air at 5 p.m. Eastern. The Kitten Bowl is two hours long and will end at 4 p.m. Eastern.

According to Hallmark, the Kitten Bowl is “a feline catstravaganza presented in association with North Shore Animal League America (the nation’s largest no-kill shelter and animal adoption organization) and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Hosted by Beth Stern.”

Hallmark says about Beth Stern, the host: “TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VII.”

If you want to create your own Kitten Bowl Cat-lete card, you can go to Hallmark’s page here. If you’re inspired to adopt a kitten after watching the Kitten Bowl, check out the Animal League’s website here.

Beth Stern Brings a Kitten and PUPPIES To Talk Kitten Bowl 2020Beth Stern is back to talk about Kitten Bowl VII, and she brought along an adorable kitten, Gus Gus, and TWO crazy cute puppies. 2020-01-27T14:41:54.000Z

Meet one of the Cat-letes of the week, before the Kitten Bowl.

Cat-lete of the Week – Cha Cha and Cookie – Kitten Bowl VIINorth Shore Bengals stars Cha Cha and his litter mate, Cookie, are a one-two punch that the Bengals hope will propel them to Kitten Bowl VII glory. One plays on offense, one plays on defense, so no matter what’s happening, one of them is making the game a cat-astrophe for their opponents. 2020-01-16T22:54:44.000Z

The Kitten Bowl promises to be absolutely adorable today.