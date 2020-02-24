How to Watch Kobe Bryant Memorial Online Without Cable

The Staples Center will host a memorial for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, on Monday.

The memorial is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. It will be televised across most major networks, including (but not limited to) NBA TV, BET, CNN, and E! News, while various live streams will be available via ETLive.com, ABC7.com, Yahoo Sports, and others.

If you want to watch a specific channel’s broadcast but don’t have cable, you can watch one of the channels that will be showing the memorial live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

“A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Preview

Roughly 20,000 will fill the Staples Center to mourn Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who were among nine lives lost in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26.

“He helped build this arena,” Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said, according to The New York Times.

Family members and city officials discussed holding the event in a larger venue to accommodate more people — such as the Rose Bowl, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, or Dodger Stadium — before ultimately choosing the stadium Bryant called home for 17 seasons. A career Laker, Bryant played home games at the Forum for his first three seasons.

“A lot of people were weighing in. But for the men and women who work at Staples Center, we felt that this was the place to do it,” Zeidman said, per The New York Times. “He put five championship banners on the walls here. Both of his numbers are retired here.”

In addition to five NBA titles, Bryant claimed 18 All-Star nods, two scoring titles, and the 2007-08 MVP award in his storied career.

“It’s going to be hard for the city to move on,” fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson said Sunday at the Staples Center, according to the Los Angeles Times. “… it’s hard in a two-minute, five-minute time to say everything that he meant to the world, to the NBA, to basketball fans, because he’s just bigger than life. It’ll take a long year to get over his passing and [his] daughter and the seven other people who lost their lives as well.”

He added: “His relationship with his kids, with his wife, the work in the community… He was about women’s athletics, the WNBA. He worked out with everybody. The list of players that this man worked out with — Kawhi [Leonard], Kyrie Irving, [Jayson] Tatum of the Celtics, on and on and on. He would give his time and his knowledge of the game to all these young players. And I just loved his relationship with his girls and his wife.”

The day of the tragedy, Jerry West, another Lakers luminary, reflected on what Bryant meant to basketball. After a Hall of Fame playing career and a brief tenure coaching the Lakers, West became the team’s general manager. In that position, he traded for the draft rights to Bryant.

“I think you can see special talents in people,” West said on an ABC/ESPN special, according to USA Today. “A lot of people have special talent, but they waste or they never use it… He didn’t ruin his opportunity. He was never going to give up…

“I think because he started so young that he resonated with so many people, young kids who have hopes and dreams like he did…

“He brought joy to so many young kids that had the same admiration and same desire to do something unique.”