How to Watch Maryland vs Ohio State Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team will host the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten play on Sunday.

Maryland vs Ohio State Preview

The Terps have won nine straight to improve to 22-4 overall and 12-3 in conference play. They entered Sunday with a two-game edge over the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten regular season title with five to play; the Nittany Lions will meet the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET on Sunday.

Maryland bested the Northwestern Wildcats 76-67 at home on Tuesday behind a 22-point, 19-rebound performance from sophomore big man Jalen Smith.

“Stix was phenomenal tonight, one rebound short of 20-20,” Terps head coach Mark Turgeon said, according to The Associated Press. “He was at another level.”

Maryland’s current winning streak has coincided with a nine-game double-double streak for Smith. Against the Wildcats, he fell one board short of becoming the first Terp to go for 20 points and 20 rebounds since Joe Smith pulled off the feat against the Texas Longhorns in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

“It hurts. I didn’t realize how close I was until three minutes (left) in the game,” Jalen Smith said, per AP. “I still have my career high in rebounds, so that’s a plus.”

He shot 8-of-14 from the field and added a pair of steals and as many blocks.

“He’s doing a lot for us,” Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. said of Smith, per AP. “He’s covering for our mistakes on the defensive end, got a lot of second-chance opportunities because of him. And we needed all of them.”

The Buckeyes fell to the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes 85-76 on the road on Thursday, slipping to 17-9 on the season and 7-8 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 18-3 advantage in the game’s first six minutes.

“Give Iowa credit, I thought they really played well,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to 247Sports. “They jumped us obviously from the start. That was really the difference, the first five minutes. We could never get it back to a two-possession game. We were close a couple times, but we couldn’t get it done.”

Freshman forward E.J. Liddell came off the bench to lead the Buckeyes with 17 points, a career high. His 8 rebounds and 2 blocks also led the team.

“We thought he could find some ways to attack (Iowa’s) zone,” Holtmann said, per 247Sports. “He was physical in his post-ups. He was good getting in and out of their zone and I thought he was aggressive. It was a really good effort from him. Offensively, he came in and gave us a great lift.”