‘McMillions’ Live Stream & Schedule: How to Watch the Documentary Online

HBO is kicking off a new documentary tonight called McMillions. This is the first of six parts that will air weekly. The first episode airs on HBO on Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern.)



‘McMillions’ Schedule & Preview

McMillions (also called McMillion$) is a look at an elaborate con that allowed one man to rig the McDonald’s monopoly game for nearly 10 years. This documentary will air in six parts, one episode every week.

Episode 1 will air today on February 3. The synopsis reads: “In 2001, FBI Agent Doug Mathews of the Jacksonville, FL branch clocks an intriguing post-it note that piques his interest. The anonymous tip speaks of a con surrounding the much-beloved McDonald’s Monopoly game and a mysterious mastermind behind it all: a man going by the moniker of ‘Uncle Jerry.’ With the help of McDonald’s employee Amy Murray, the investigation, codenamed ‘Operation Final Answer,’ prompts Agent Mathews to propose an unorthodox undercover sting involving a video production crew. The operation tests nerves but leads to an early breakthrough in what promises to be a bizarre but unforgettable case.”

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

Episode 2 – February 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern

Episode 3 – February 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern

Episode 4 – February 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern

Episode 5 – March 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern

Episode 6 (finale) – March 9 at 10 p.m. Eastern

In total, $24 million was stolen from McDonald’s Monopoly game in the 1990s as a result of the con.