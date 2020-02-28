How to Watch Penn vs Yale Basketball Online Without Cable

After a tough loss to Penn earlier in the month, Yale is hoping for a bit of revenge on Friday as they host the Quakers at Lee Amphitheater in a game with major postseason implications.

Penn vs Yale Preview

Yale has a chance to avenge one of its two conference losses as they host Penn on Friday, with a victory going a long way towards earning a spot in the Ivy League tournament. Penn stunned the Bulldogs in their first meeting, winning 69-61 in a game where Yale was listed as a 5-point road favorite.

With a victory, Yale could clinch a spot in the four-team Ivy League postseason tournament.

“There’s a certain focus that you have to bring, and it’s hard to do it every single night,” Yale senior forward Jordan Bruner told the Yale Daily News. “But that’s what has to be done if you want to be a championship team. Our game plan doesn’t really necessarily change for anybody. We play our defense against every team we come across. But how well it goes depends strictly on us. If guys make shots, then guys make shots, but in terms of how well we guard and the effort and focus we bring in, it’s gotta be something that we do every day.”

Since beating Yale, Penn has stumbled with two consecutive losses to Dartmouth and Brown. The Quakers need some things to happen for them to make the tournament, but winning is at the top of the priority list.

“There’s no simple thing we can do [to beat Yale], there’s about five or six real important things,” coach Steve Donahue told the Daily Pennsylvanian. “You can’t let them get the ball moving and get everyone involved and get threes. With that being said, they’re the best inside scorer in the league. We did a good job of making them work for shots and still protect the three-point line.”

AJ Brodeur leads the Quakers in point per game, netting 16.5 per game. However, he struggled mightily during the last two losses.

“This weekend I’m going to make sure I put a real emphasis to go after every rebound and every loose ball, just limit every opponent to just one shot per possession,” Brodeur said. “I think that’s where I can help the team going forward, especially this weekend where Yale and Brown are two of the best offensive rebounding teams in our league.”

Penn could also be sparked by the return of guard Ryan Betley, who hasn’t played since suffering an injury on Feb. 8.

“We’ve got to see how he looks this week, I’m hoping we get him, I can’t [say] how many minutes he’ll play, but hopefully he’ll be out there,” Donahue said.

Yale is an 8.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 140.