How to Watch Richmond vs Fordham Basketball Online

Fordham has lost eight of its last nine games, but will look to snap their disappointing skid against Richmond on Saturday at Rose Hill Gym.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere

Richmond vs Fordham Preview

Richmond was able to snap a two-game losing streak to kick off February, walloping George Washington the last time out 76-54.

The Spiders will get a boost to their lineup as Blake Francis returns to the lineup. Francis has missed some extended time dealing with a fractured sternum.

“He looks good,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said in his press conference. “It takes more than a couple of workouts or a practice to have your timing and the overall feel of your legs, but given that he’s been out for awhile I think he looks very good.”

“To have him back is a great change of pace for us,” Mooney added. “I think we did well without him, but I think having him back, and now to have both Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis, those are two really difficult guys to defend, especially if you can’t just focus on one of them.”

The loss of Francis was felt by the Spiders, who went 4-2 in his absence. The two losses came against Atlantic 10 leader Dayton and more recently VCU.

“I think the two game that we lost without him, Dayton and VCU, I think there were huge runs in those games by both of those teams where we really could’ve used a bucket that he’s probably the only person on our team capable of making,” junior forward Grant Golden told reporters. “Whether it’s a contested three or getting to the basket, as good as he is at that.”

Jacob Gilyard has led the way for Richmond over the last five games, averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists.

Fordham has lost eight of their last nine and three in a row. The one victory during that stretch was against George Washington on Jan. 22. Offense has been a problem for the Rams, who haven’t been able to crack 62 points since Dec. 20. They’ll have to score against a Richmond team that is second in the Atlantic 10 with 75.8 points per game.

“Our biggest offensive challenge is we cannot make two-point baskets,” Fordham coach Jeff Neubauer said.

What doesn’t bode well for Fordham is their history against the Spiders, who have won 16 of their last 17 games against the Rams.