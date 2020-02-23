How to Watch South Dakota vs SDSU Basketball

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits basketball team will host the South Dakota Coyotes in Summit League play on Sunday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time)

South Dakota vs South Dakota State Preview

South Dakota State can clinch a share of the Summit League title with a victory on Sunday. The Jackrabbits — who won the league championship in 2017 and 2018 — are 12-2 in conference play, a game ahead of the North Dakota State Bison with two regular season contests left.

They won their seventh straight on Wednesday, besting the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 94-83 on the road to improve to 21-8 on the season.

Both teams shot efficiently: SDSU went 34-of-53 (64.2%) from the field and 9-of-22 (40.9%) from 3-point range, as the Fighting Hawks shot 30-of-57 (52.6%) from the floor and 11-of-28 (39.3%) from deep.

“It was a fun basketball game,” Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson said, according to The Collegian. “It was back and forth, both teams were playing very well offensively. They were making some tough shots.”

Jackrabbits big man Douglas Wilson tied a career high with 31 points, shooting 14-of-17 (82.4%) from the field. He grabbed a game-high 6 rebounds and tied for a team high with 4 assists.

“We got into a groove early in the game,” Wilson said, per The Collegian. “Coming in, we knew this team was going to be ready for us and we knew that in order to win this game we were going to have to score buckets and defend. Tonight, we really just relied on our offense rather than our defense.”

SDSU’s last loss came at the paws of the Coyotes in Vermillion. Wilson, the Jackrabbits’ leader in scoring and rebounding, missed the 99-84 defeat with a leg injury.

“We have unfinished business to do,” Henderson said, per The Collegian. “… I know Sunday is going to be one heck of an atmosphere.”

Following an eight-game winning streak, the Coyotes have dropped two straight to slip to 19-10 on the season and 9-5 in conference play.

They fell out of contention for a share of the Summit League title on Wednesday, losing to the North Dakota State Bison 77-74 at home.

The Coyotes erased an 11-point second-half deficit, riding a 14-2 run to a one-point advantage with just over 11 minutes remaining. The Bison regained the lead just seconds later and held on to it the rest of the way.

USD senior guards Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson logged 39 minutes apiece, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively.

“We just hurt ourselves a little bit on the defensive end,” Simpson said, according to the Argus Leader. “It was back-and-forth and if we didn’t get a bucket, they’d come down and score. That’s on us. We felt like we were in the game all the way to the end, we just didn’t get enough shots late.”