How to Watch UCLA vs OSU Gymnastics Online Without Cable

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team (5-2, 3-2 Pac-12) will visit the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (8-5, 3-2 Pac-12) at the Gill Center in Corvallis on Saturday.

The meet starts at 1 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Oregon State on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch UCLA vs Oregon State live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the meet on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Pac-12 Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon State live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

UCLA vs Oregon State Gymnastics Preview

The Bruins scored a season-high 198.025 on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion, yet they lost to the now-No. 4 Utah Utes, who posted their own season-best mark of 198.075.

“I’m very conflicted,” UCLA head coach Chris Waller said, according to the Daily Bruin. “I can’t say enough about the performance of the team. The effort was always there; the focus was there. We keep improving, and this shows us and the rest of the world that we’re legit. But, it’s painful to lose. In Pauley. To Utah.”

The Bruins set new team season highs on vault, beam, and floor and posted six individual career highs.

UCLA’s Kyla Ross finished with the second-best all-around score of her career, taking the event with a 39.825.

“To see so many people get career highs and season highs — not only on floor but across the board — it was really awesome,” Ross said, per the Daily Bruin. “I had goosebumps watching the whole team get career highs and watching them do the best that they are able to put up for us.”

Fellow senior Grace Glenn became the first gymnast in NCAA history to lead off on balance beam with a perfect 10.

“Since the first meet, I’ve wanted to get a 10 in the leadoff position,” Glenn said, per the Daily Bruin. “Every time I come to a meet, I’m always thinking about what corrections I can make.”

The Beavers posted their best road score of the season last week, a 196.600, but came up short against the now-No. 10 California Golden Bears, who scored a 197.125.

Oregon State’s Madi Dagen tied for the top score in each of her three events: The sophomore from Pleasanton, CA, scored a career-best 9.925 on vault, a season-best 9.900 on floor exercise, and a season-high-tying 9.900 on balance beam.

“I had a lot of family at Cal, which is exciting,” Dagen said, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald. “I kind of just put everything in the past behind me and I focused on what I was doing there and lived in the moment and it was really exciting. It felt really good.

“I think vault started it off really well. It wasn’t definite that I was doing the one and a half but I warmed it up really well. And so once that event started, once I got a good score on vault, I just felt really excited and carried it to the next events and carried it with my team and the energy of the team was really good. So that really helped.”