How to Watch Northern Iowa vs Wisconsin Wrestling Online

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team will host the No. 17 Northern Iowa Panthers on Thursday for each team’s regular season finale.

The match is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Northern Iowa vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers snapped a two-dual losing streak their last time out, besting the now-No. 21 Michigan Wolverines 20-12 at home in their last Big Ten tilt of the season. Wisconsin claimed seven of the 10 matches as they improved to 4-5 in the conference and 11-5 overall.

“Today was great,” Badgers head coach Chris Bono said, according to the Wisconsin athletics department website. “They responded great. What I was real proud of, I just told the team was that even in the losses, they were all dog fights.”

Seth Gross, ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds by InterMat, dominated Michigan’s Austin Assad en route to an 18-0 technical fall. Wisconsin’s Cole Martin, No. 19 at 149 pounds, scored a late reversal to force overtime against Ben Lamantia, then notched another reversal in the second extra period for a 9-8 win.

“I knew that if I just kept him on my attacks and kept wearing on him, I’d be able to either pull it out in the third period or take it into overtime,” Martin said, per the athletics department site. “A lot of it is just trusting my training and conditioning, and not counting myself out. I don’t remember thinking anything, I just wrestled through all my positions. I didn’t really know at the time when I got the reversal that they gave him the takedown. If I’m in a position like that, especially at the end of the match, I’m not going to just give up the takedown. It is something that, no matter what, I’m going to wrestle through until the whistle.”

On Thursday, Martin will likely meet No. 10 Max Thomsen, who also claimed a sudden victory his last time out. The Northern Iowa 149-pounder bested then-No. 8 Jarrett Degen of the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday with a double-leg takedown early in the first overtime period. Only three other Panthers managed victories, however, as UNI fell 18-16.

“We’ve got to give ourselves more opportunities,” Panthers head coach Doug Schwab said, according to The Des Moines Register. “The moment got big in a few of those situations. You could see it, and you have to go back to where you’re good and where you’ve trained. We train our guys to continue to attack.

“We had a few situations where we had them on the ropes. There’s got to be a little bit of a death blow in there. When you’re a competitor, you have to smell that blood. There were some situations where there was blood in the water, and we did not go after it.”