How to Watch UTSA vs Charlotte Basketball

The Charlotte 49ers basketball team will host the UTSA Roadrunners in Conference USA play on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including most Conference USA games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch UTSA vs Charlotte live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UTSA vs Charlotte Preview

Charlotte dropped two in a row and four of six before they edged the UTEP Miners 68-64 at home on Thursday, improving to 13-9 on the season and 7-4 in conference play.

The 49ers fell down by 10 just over five minutes into the second half, then stormed back with a 15-2 run. Charlotte guard Jahmir Young led the team with 14 points, shooting 5-of-11 from the field, and added 5 assists and a game-high 8 rebounds.

“Winning is hard, that was a heck of a battle between two really good teams,” Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez said, according to the school’s athletics department website.

He added: “I think that our team played really hard tonight; we were tested in a number of different ways. We had one stretch in the second half where we got six consecutive defensive stops, and I think that may have turned the tide for us to secure the victory at the end. I’m happy for that and thankful for the guys’ effort today.”

The Roadrunners also lost two straight and four of six before their most recent outing, when they topped the Old Dominion Monarchs 85-81 in overtime on the road. They improved to 11-13 overall and 5-6 in Conference USA.

UTSA led 44-27 at the midway break. The Monarchs spent the entire second half crawling back, finally equalizing when guard Malik Curry split a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left.

“To find a way was really good for us,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Henson said, according to UTSA’s athletics department website. “Our guys, despite the record and a couple of losses here lately, our guys haven’t lost their confidence. They haven’t pointed fingers at each other. Our chemistry is very good. They continue to practice the right way. This was not the game that we’d point at and think this is where we are going to get healthy and get our heads up. Our guys are doing things the right way and it paid off tonight.”

Roadrunners guard Jhivvan Jackson shot 17-of-33 from the field en route to a season-high 45 points. His 27.1 points per game rank second in the nation.

“It was a great win,” Jackson said, per the athletics department site. “In the first half, our defense was phenomenal and I got hot. We got nine stops in a row and that is why we played so well in the first half. We all needed a win tonight and we worked our tail off the whole week in practice. We got the win and that’s all it is.”