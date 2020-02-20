How to Watch Vermont vs Stony Brook Basketball

Vermont will be looking for a bit of revenge as they hit the road to take on a Stony Brook team responsible for their only American East conference loss. The team’s are set to clash Thursday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

The only hiccup in conference play this year for Vermont has been Stony Brook, and the Catamounts have a shot at revenge as they travel to take on the the Seawolves on Thursday.

“That Stony Brook game seems like a long time ago now. This week we’ll be reminded of it when we get back to the tape,” Vermont head coach John Becker told the Burlington Free Press. “But I think our guys are excited for the opportunity to have another shot at them.”

The Catamounts are on an 11-game win streak and have won 14 out of their last 15. Their latest win was a 76-48 trouncing of Binghamton behind 37 combined points from Anthony Lamb (19 points) and Stef Smith (18 points).

“I thought in the first half we did control the game, up by double digits, but we were a little looser, our decision-making wasn’t as good as I thought it needed to be,” Becker said. “But as a whole, now, looking at the game I thought we continued to do the things that are going to be important for us, which is defend … get good bench production, good balance.”

While the winning is nice, Becker understands that his team is entering the do-or-die time of year. He wants his Catamount squad to remained focused as they eye a return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.

“You get to an 11-game win streak, you want to fight complacency. That’s the thing,” Becker said. “Sometimes we’ve been in this situation where we have winning streaks, lose late in the season, it helps kind of to galvanize us, refocus us. … We don’t want to drop any games anymore this time of year. We’ve got to continue to get better after wins.”

Stony Brook will be Vermont’s main rival when the conference tournament rolls around. The Seawovles currently are second in the standings, having bounced back from a loss to Massachusetts with a 75-70 win over Binghamton. Stony Brook has had a nice break, playing that game back on Feb. 12.

The Seawolves lost to Binghamton the first time around, but Andrew Garcia’s 24 points secured the victory.

“I think we played about as well as we’ve played in a month. And it took it,” coach Geno Ford told Newsday. “I thought Binghamton played really well . . . If we can keep that intensity, we’ll be fine. It’s hard when you don’t have a terrific player. We were fortunate to get out with a win.”