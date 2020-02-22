How to Watch Yale vs Penn State Lacrosse Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions lacrosse team will host the No. 3 Yale Bulldogs on Saturday.

Yale vs Penn State Lacrosse Preview

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 on the young season, having sandwiched home victories over the Lafayette Leopards and the Saint Joseph’s Hawks around a road win over the No. 20 Villanova Wildcats.

Penn State went down early against the Hawks on Feb. 15, conceding the opening goal just over two minutes into the contest. But they scored the next 10 tallies, four of which belonged to attackman Mac O’Keefe, en route to a 19-4 triumph.

Nittany Lions goalkeeper Colby Kneese stopped 12 of 14 shots on goal in 52 minutes before giving way to backup Aleric Fyock, who conceded a pair of goals in garbage time.

“Colby really played well — kudos to him,” Penn State head coach Jeff Tambroni said, according to the Daily Collegian. “He’s had a couple of really good weeks of practice and it was nice to see him come out here and put a full game together from start to finish.”

Yale ended the Nittany Lions’ 2019 season, besting them 21-17 in the national semifinals before falling to the Virginia Cavaliers 13-9 in the title game.

“It’s tough to treat it like any other game because of the result last year,” Tambroni said, per the Daily Collegian. “At the same time, I do think any conversation or any thought process about just retaliation or getting anything back from last year is wasted time. It’s time that we could be or should be spending talking about ourselves, talking about our game plan.”

The Bulldogs opened their 2020 campaign a week ago with their own road victory over Villanova, winning 18-12. They’d fallen to the Wildcats in overtime in each of the last two seasons.

“I think this season we were really well-prepared mentally [for our game against Villanova], and it felt like we were able to stay calm even when things weren’t going our way, which felt different than last year,” Bulldogs attackman Matt Brandau, according to the Yale Daily News. “I think our goals this week are to focus on getting better at the little things that we didn’t do well against Villanova. Penn State is an exceptional team, so we’re going have to do every little thing right if we want to beat them, especially on their home field.”

Brandau tied for a team high with 6 points against the Wildcats, scoring a trio of goals and adding as many assists. Reserve attackman Thomas Bragg scored 4 goals, tied for a game high, to go with a pair of helpers.

“We had guys step up in different spots throughout the game and make tough hustle plays,” Bulldogs midfielder Lucas Cotler said, per the Yale Daily News. “I think that was one of our keys to the win.”