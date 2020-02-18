How to Watch Dayton vs VCU Basketball Online Without Cable

The VCU Rams basketball team will host the No. 5 Dayton Flyers in Atlantic 10 play on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Dayton vs VCU Preview

The Flyers notched their 14th consecutive victory on Saturday, besting the UMass Minutemen 71-63 on the road to improve to 23-2 on the season and 12-0 in conference play.

Dayton led by five midway through the second half, then guard Jalen Crutcher personally outscored the Minutemen 11-2 over a two-minute stretch to push the advantage to 14.

Crutcher finished with 17 points and a team-high 5 assists, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from distance.

“Most of our guys kind of didn’t play in character today, especially in that first half,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “(Crutcher’s) ability to move on and move forward and understand what we came here to try to accomplish and what needed to happen, I thought he really stepped up. He played with tremendous poise and confidence, and his teammates kind of fed off that energy.”

Big man Obi Toppin led Dayton with 19 points, tying a team high with 7 rebounds. He shot 8-of-13 from the floor and 1-of-2 from deep.

“We have a lot of trust in Jalen,” Toppin said, per the Dayton Daily News. “Every single time he’s on the court, he’s always going to do good for the team. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a lot of confidence in himself. He’s always going to do whatever he can to help the team win.”

The Rams have dropped three of four to fall to 17-8 overall and 7-5 in A-10 play.

On Saturday, they lost to the Richmond Spiders 77-59 on the road.

“We fought and we got some momentum as the game went on, but not enough,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “We just didn’t get enough stops.”

Rams big man Marcus Santos-Silva led the team with 14 points (on 6-of-11 shooting) and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, adding a pair of assists and a trio of steals.

The Spiders shot 29-of-58 (50%) from the field and 11-of-22 (50%) from 3-point range. VCU went 24-of-70 (34.3%) from the floor and 4-of-21 (19%) from deep.

“We wasn’t heating up the ball and guarding our yard,” Santos-Silva said, per The Commonwealth Times.

Rams freshman guard Jarren McAllister came off the bench and logged a career-high 13 minutes, shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from distance for 7 points.

“Jarren McAllister usually outworks the guy guarding him,” Rhoades said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “He plays harder. He doesn’t stop moving. He just goes on to the next play. It’s a great formula for success.”