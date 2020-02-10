How to Watch Westminster Dog Show 2020 Online Without Cable

It’s time again to name the Best in Show canine for 2020 when the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show airs live in prime time Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11 on Fox Sports 1, running from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and the Westminster Dog Show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preview

West Highland White Terriers | Breed Judging 2020West Highland White Terriers | Breed Judging 2020 2020-02-10T18:56:35.000Z

There are so many dogs judged every year for the Westminster Kennel Club dog show that the festivities actually started on Saturday, February 8 with the ability championship. Then the “Best in Breed” competition began on Sunday, February 9 with the hound and herding groups. This is where judges chose the best dog to represent each individual breed before they advance on to be judged as part of their groups.

The breed judging continued on Monday with the terrier, non-sporting and toy breeds. Monday night in prime time is when the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups will take center stage. A judge will name the Best in Group, which is the dog that will continue on to the Best in Show competition Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s prime time lineup will feature the sporting, working and terrier groups, followed by the Best in Show competition. The winner in 2019 was King, a wire fox terrier, which is the breed that has won Best in Show the most times out of all breeds. King was the 15th wire fox terrier to take home the title.

Dandie Dinmont Terriers | Breed Judging 2020Dandie Dinmont Terriers | Breed Judging 2020 2020-02-10T19:12:37.000Z

In fact, terriers as a group tend to dominate the Best in Show category. Over the years there have been 47 winners from the terrier group, followed by sporting (18), working (15), toy (11), non-sporting (11), hound (6) and herding at just three wins, in 2017, 1987 and 1929.

The newly-recognized breed for 2020 is the Azawakh, a hunting hound from the Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso area of West Africa. This sighthound is also called The “Tuareg Sloughi” and is known for hunting gazelle in the Sahara. The club describes the Azawakh as “a slender sighthound and ancient companion of desert-roaming nomads.”

For the 144th competition, there will be over 2,600 dogs in attendance from throughout the United States and around the world. There are 204 breeds represented.

The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Shows airs Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

