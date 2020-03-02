American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 3 Online

American Idol is tonight March 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘American Idol’ Preview

The season premiere airs tonight, on February 16, 2020. It airs from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT. The series will continue to air at the same time and channel on Sunday nights until the Top 10 is announced.

We hope this isn't the last time we see @Ryanharmonmusic

on #AmericanIdol 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/T9nWhNHzyu — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 2, 2020

TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder in order to locate your local station, you can find details here.

The reality talent competition officially got underway on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and the show will hold steady at this time slot on Sunday nights until the live shows kick off in March.

Throughout the audition process, ABC stated on its official website, “Viewers will embark on a nation-wide journey across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences with never-before-seen twists.”

“Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood include a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in Idol history; a garbage collector with no experience who heads to the streets of Savannah to warm up for his audition; and a hopeless romantic who encounters her own fairy tale twist during her audition as she sings from the heart.”

Former singing show contestants CUT from the Top 40 include: Genevieve Linkowski American Idol S16 Hollywood; Rob Taylor The Voice S8 finalist; Elyjuh Rene (The Voice S7), Travis Finlay (American Idol S14)

A comment on Idol Pad revealed that Lauren Mascitti most likely won due to high amount of recent followers and following from the top 40 contestants.

Laine Hardy won over Alejandro Aranda in American Idol last year (season 17).

Laine Hardy sang “The Weight” during his audition. In Hollywood Week he sang “Proud Mary,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Grenade.” He advanced to the Top 20 when he performed “Come Together” in the Showcase Round.

Alejandro Aranda sang seven original songs that he wrote. During the auditions, he sang his own “Out Loud” and “Cholo Love.” During Hollywood Week he sang “Sorry.” For the final solo, he sang “Ten Years” before advancing into the Top 40.

American Idol 2020 auditions already took place throughout the summer and early fall of 2019 in more than 20 U.S. cities. Hopeful contestants could audition in-person or online (now closed) as long as they met the age requirements (15 to 28 years old).

READ NEXT: Read more about American Idol.