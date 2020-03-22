‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 7 Online

Season 18 of American Idol is in full swing, with the contestants being whittled down during the revamped Hollywood Week, which continues Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
American Idol Season 18, Episode 7 Preview
Last Monday, March 16, the contestants who made it to American Idol’s Hollywood Week were presented with a genre challenge, where they competed against people who chose the same genre as they did.
This week, they will face the Duet Round, which is the new version of the infamous Group Performance. For the duets, each contestant must pick a partner and a song to perform together. But it’s not an either-or proposition. Both artists could advance, one could advance and the other gets eliminated, or they could both go home.
The episode description teases, “While contestants anticipate the infamous group rounds, they are in for a shock when the judges announce they have to pick just one partner to duet with on The Orpheum Theatre stage. One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony.”
Based on the photos ABC released of the episode, we know some of the duet pairings. It looks like these are the duets:
Louis Knight performs with Francisco Martin
Lauren Mascitti performs with Leon Majcen
Elyjuh Rene performs with Kimmy Gabriela
Jonny West performs with Margie Mays
Faith Becnel performs with Jovin Webb
Cameron Havens performs with Ren Patrick
Kat Luna performs with Alejandro “Space Cowboy” Garrido
Jimmy Levy performs with Nick Merico
Peyton Aldridge performs with Madison Paige
Landen Starkman performs with Perrin York
Natalie Jane performs with Marcus Lee Tinsley II
Franklin Boone performs with Jordan Moyes
Jeb Vonder Bruegge performs with Alyssa Fair
Lauren Spencer performs with Makayla Brownlee
Makayla Phillips performs with Cyniah Elise
Olivia Ximines performs with Isa Pena
Just Sam performs with Sheniel Maisonet
Zack Dobbins performs with Courtney Timmons
Robert Taylor performs with Tito Rey
Demi Rae performs with Michael Wingate
Dewayne Crocker Jr. performs with Jordan Jones
Evan Kuriga performs with Dillon James
Yzthasinger performs with Aliana Jester
Mollie Isaacs performs with Lauren Jean
Genavieve Linkowski performs with Travis Finlay
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
