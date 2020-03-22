‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 7 Online

Season 18 of American Idol is in full swing, with the contestants being whittled down during the revamped Hollywood Week, which continues Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

American Idol Season 18, Episode 7 Preview

Francisco Martin and Louis Knight Prove it's a Bromance and Not a Rivalry – American Idol 2020

Last Monday, March 16, the contestants who made it to American Idol’s Hollywood Week were presented with a genre challenge, where they competed against people who chose the same genre as they did.

This week, they will face the Duet Round, which is the new version of the infamous Group Performance. For the duets, each contestant must pick a partner and a song to perform together. But it’s not an either-or proposition. Both artists could advance, one could advance and the other gets eliminated, or they could both go home.

The episode description teases, “While contestants anticipate the infamous group rounds, they are in for a shock when the judges announce they have to pick just one partner to duet with on The Orpheum Theatre stage. One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony.”

EARLY RELEASE: Cyniah Elise & Makayla Phillips Team Up for a Celine Dion Hit – American Idol 2020

Based on the photos ABC released of the episode, we know some of the duet pairings. It looks like these are the duets:

Louis Knight performs with Francisco Martin

Lauren Mascitti performs with Leon Majcen

Elyjuh Rene performs with Kimmy Gabriela

Jonny West performs with Margie Mays

Faith Becnel performs with Jovin Webb

Cameron Havens performs with Ren Patrick

Kat Luna performs with Alejandro “Space Cowboy” Garrido

Jimmy Levy performs with Nick Merico

Peyton Aldridge performs with Madison Paige

Landen Starkman performs with Perrin York

Natalie Jane performs with Marcus Lee Tinsley II

Franklin Boone performs with Jordan Moyes

Jeb Vonder Bruegge performs with Alyssa Fair

Lauren Spencer performs with Makayla Brownlee

Makayla Phillips performs with Cyniah Elise

Olivia Ximines performs with Isa Pena

Just Sam performs with Sheniel Maisonet

Zack Dobbins performs with Courtney Timmons

Robert Taylor performs with Tito Rey

Demi Rae performs with Michael Wingate

Dewayne Crocker Jr. performs with Jordan Jones

Evan Kuriga performs with Dillon James

Yzthasinger performs with Aliana Jester

Mollie Isaacs performs with Lauren Jean

Genavieve Linkowski performs with Travis Finlay

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

